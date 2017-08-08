YouTube introduces chat interface for sharing videos

YouTube has launched a new feature for its mobile app that allows users to converse and share videos in a chat like interface very similar to Instagram. YouTube wants its viewers to keep the discussions of its videos and sharing exclusive to its app itself and hence it now offers users a chat box to do so.

Users can now share videos on YouTube chat with their friends from the phone's contacts. It also offers an option of inviting users to motivate them into using the feature. The new feature also supports group chat with a maximum of 30 participants in a single group.

It also gets the support of text, emojis, link to videos and option of creating a clip that can be shared through the interface.

The feature was already launched in Canada earlier this year and has now been made available for users throughout the globe.

The new feature makes it easy for users to share videos with their friends and fellow users, however, YouTube faces a challenge from big players that have already established themselves quite well in the domain of instant messaging.

While it is quite convenient for users to share YouTube videos through different platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Whatsapp, introducing the feature in the YouTube app isn't going to make much difference.

YouTube app serves the purpose of a platform for users where they can easily watch videos online. The idea to use it as an instant messenger isn't going to be a great one. Moreover, YouTube introduced the feature too late.

However what works, in the favor of the feature is its ability to function while the videos are still playing in the background. People who spend hours on YouTube will find the feature handy enough.