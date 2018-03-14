YouTube iOS app gets Dark Mode

YouTube's much-awaited dark theme is now being rolled out to its mobile apps. The Google's video platform featured a Dark Theme back in 2017 and was available for the desktop version since then several users have reported that they have been receiving the dark theme update on their iPhones.

Now it is being reported that the dark mode is available for iOS users and the update will be available for Android app soon. According to some report from Beebom the dark theme which is in line with the Google's desire to stand out- allows a user to watch videos for a longer duration without straining the eyes much. It is also being reported that the dark theme also helps in improving readability of texts and also add a cinematic feel allowing a user to focus on the content.

One of the other benefits of the YouTube dark theme is that it consumes less power while playing videos and the battery tends to last for long. There is no update till now when the dark mode will be available for Android. It would have been much appreciated if Google also rolled out the dark theme for the android users.

In our previous articles, we covered that some users took it to Reddit to report that they can now see a "Dark Mode" toggle in the YouTube app on their iPhones. However, the report also suggests that the YouTube dark mode on iOS is not completely black for some reason. It would have been really interesting though to see the completely black theme on the iPhone X's OLED display. The Dark Theme feature was spotted in YouTube's desktop app back in 2017 and Google has rolled out the same officially to its video platform just after a month of its original launch. Read the complete story here.

