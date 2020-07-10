YouTube Kids App Now Available For Amazon Fire TV Users News oi-Tanaya Dutta

YouTube Kids App is now available on the Amazon Fire TV platform. Amazon has announced that users across the globe will be able to enjoy the app via Amazon Fire TV. The app already debuted on Apple TV in May.

What Is YouTube Kids App And What Does It Offer?

The YouTube Kids App is a child-friendly version of YouTube whose content is child-centered. The app brings lots of fun content for kids. It also provides content to keep children busy in their free time as well as helps in education of the children. The app is different from regular YouTube apps, it allows you to provide a safe experience for your kids.

The app comes with child-friendly graphics so that children do not face any difficulty in understanding, it even has big buttons for use. You will also have control over the content that your child has access to. Even parents can create a customized profile for kids and if they don't want to show any content to their child, can block channels or videos.

The app offers kids videos on topics like science and music. It also has a 'preschool' mode designed for 4 year olds where you can get creative, funny videos for kids. Secondly, the 'Young' mode which is mainly intended for 5-7 year olds kids. There you will find a variety of content for children, including songs, cartoons and more. Lastly, it has another mode called 'old' mode which is for 8 years or older kids. It has content like music and gaming videos that allow kids to explore.

Amazon is bringing one advantage after another. A few days ago, the company came up with an app from Amazon Prime for Windows 10 devices. Through which users can now download the application from the Microsoft Store.

