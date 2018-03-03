Youtube "Offline Download" now available in more countries

Google's video service platform YouTube has been getting interesting updates lately. After the Dark Theme YouTube is now focusing more on making its service user-friendly. Following this Google has made the "Offline YouTube" available for more countries.

As per reports from Beebom, on Google's support page the company has made YouTube offline video download feature available for a total of 135 countries. The figure is higher than what was expected from a feature. This service was started for the regions with poor data connectivity and high data consumption rate.

The rollout of the YouTube go was a silent event and is said to be found by Android Police when they had a look through Google's support page which is said to have a complete list of countries that support the feature.

YouTube Go which was introduced for data -efficient video streaming was recently made available in over 130 countries. Back in 2016 Google announced the lightweight app as its offline YouTube access and the app was launched in Beta version.

Google had introduced few new features for YouTube Go to enhance the video watching experience in places with uneven or poor internet connectivity. The highlight feature of the new YouTube Go is its ability to download, streaming and sharing High-Quality videos. This is in addition to the original standard and basic video quality access. If a user is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi or mobile data this new feature of the app becomes really useful. However, if a user is preferring High-Quality video then he/she will need to have more storage space available on the device where theYouTube Go app is being used. Further reports suggest that the new feature will bridge the gap between the standard YouTube app and the YouTube Go app as High-Quality video download is available for the standard YouTube app.