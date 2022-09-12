YouTube Player for Education Announced; Will Ads Affect the Courses? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

YouTube has been working on many new features for a while now. And one such new feature newly announced is a tailored site for educational institutions. As one can expect, the new announcement offers educational content. The new YouTube Player for Education and Courses feature allows creators to offer online classes for a fee or free of cost.

YouTube Player for Education and Courses

The newly launched YouTube Player for Education and Courses brings new tools for creators for making educational content. Creators can either charge a fee or provide it free of cost. A report from The Verge explains that starting next year, users can access playlists of videos set up for dedicated audiences.

"A new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links, or recommendations. YouTubePlayer for Education will also improve upon the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom for an even better YouTube experience," the YouTube official blog explains.

This also brings us to the paid and free versions of the educational courses. The Verge report explains that if a user buys a course, they can stream the videos ad-free. They can also play the educational content in the background. The report also explains that the new feature will roll out in South Korea and the US first.

No Ads On YouTube Player For Education

In related news, a Bloomberg report explains that education-tech companies can filter YouTube's library. This includes restrictions like the type of ads that run in-between videos. They can also set up the content to avoid showing video recommendations.

YouTube is presently the go-to platform for most education and how-to videos. It's also a platform loaded with advertisements, which is a concern for parents and educators. Bringing in a dedicated YouTube Player for Education with control for educators and parents will further boost its popularity. Plus, they can control the ads and related videos, which builds a trusting environment.

Source: 1

Best Mobiles in India