YouTube Offering Streaming Services With Primetime Channels; Is It Available in India?

YouTube is rolling out a new feature dubbed Primetime Channels, which will let users stream shows and movies from over 30 services directly within its app. For a long time, the entertainment hub has offered the option to rent or buy titles, be it movies or series, besides free user-related content.

With the Primetime Channels, you can add a slew of popular streaming services and log into these platforms using your Google account. The notable benefit of this service is that it removes the necessity to have different accounts with various login credentials.

Let's take a look at the YouTube Primetime Channels feature and its availability from here.

YouTube Primetime Channels Feature Explained

YouTube Primetime Channels includes more than 30 streaming services, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, Epix, AMC+, ViX+, and others. Interested YouTube users can subscribe to these channels directly via the app and they will be available as a part of its interface. As per the company's blog, the Primetime Channels content will be visible along with other YouTube content, including searching among purchased content and recommendations.

The complete list of streaming services available as a part of the YouTube Primetime Channels is detailed in the image below. It will also include NBA League Pass and more streaming services soon.

To subscribe to the available channels, YouTube users have to just head over to the Movies & TV hub within the YouTube app. They will be able to subscribe to individual channels as per their choice by paying the monthly rental for the service.

How Does it Help Users in the OTT Era?

Over the past few years, brands have rushed to get a fair share of the OTT market by rolling out their own streaming services. This move has left viewers inundated with various subscriptions and apps. With YouTube Primetime Channels, users will get a lot of paid content on a single platform. Also, this will help YouTube in presenting videos in a sharable and binge-able format.

Primetime Channels will help YouTube users will be able to sign up for, browse and watch TV shows, movies, and live telecasts from various streaming services within the main app.

Is it Available in India?

For now, YouTube Primetime Channels is available only in the US at the time of its launch. YouTube plans to expand this service across the global markets in the near future.

