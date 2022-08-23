YouTube Shorts To Soon Embrace Your Smart TV: Do We Really Need It? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Short form videos are in vogue now, and platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are in cut-throat competition. While users can access most of these short videos on their phones and the web, Google is taking the next step forward by bringing YouTube Shorts to smart TVs. This might give YouTube an edge over rivals TikTok and Instagram.

YouTube Shorts Coming Soon To Smart TV

A report by Protocol reveals the plans discussed by YouTube at an internal partner event. The event discussed Google Android TV, the Google TV platform, and YouTube viewing experiences with hardware manufacturers. The event also allegedly discussed enhancing the overall experience for users - including bringing YouTube Shorts to smart TVs.

Bringing YouTube Shorts to smart TVs will give Google an edge over TikTok and Instagram. TikTok presently has a smart TV app. Yet, YouTube will have an upper hand as the app is pretty much installed by default on all smart TVs, and accessing YouTube shorts will be done with a few taps or via the virtual assistant.

The report further suggests that OEMs like Samsung and LG will ensure smart TVs will be optimized for YouTube Shorts. That said, this might still be in testing and could launch in the coming updates. The report talks about the lack of a full-screen scrollbar, suggesting the implementation won't use the usual YouTube video player to play Shorts on smart TV.

YouTube Shorts Vs TikTok On Smart TVs

TikTok has also been steadily expanding its smart TV interface. Smart TV OEMs like Samsung and LG have also been experimenting with the TikTok app for TV. TikTok app is also available on platforms like Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. However, the TikTok app for TV hasn't been that popular. Google Play Data shows that there have been less than five million downloads.

On the other hand, YouTube is a default app on almost all smart TVs. Plus, TikTok is banned in India, pushing users to other platforms like Instagram Reels, Moj, and other Indian platforms. If YouTube Shorts comes to smart TVs, Indian users will certainly prefer watching the short form videos on their TVs.

Best Mobiles in India