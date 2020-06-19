Zee5 To Introduce TikTok Rival As Demand For Homegrown Apps Surge News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Ever since the YouTube Vs TikTok feud happened, the latter has been targeted by the masses resulting in its downfall. However, Google removed all the negative feedback and ratings. This online war led other developers to create their version of a TikTok. And, emphasis on homegrown apps has been more than ever. Zee5, the Indian OTT platform is also expected to join this race with its short video platform.

Zee5 To Bring Indian Version Of TikTok

As of now, no details on the new app's arrival have been revealed. But, the new app is said to be in the beta testing phase. Its launch is expected in the first half of July 2020. However, no specific date has been confirmed by the company.

The company also notes that this app is specifically designed to cater to the Indian audience keeping intact the Indian culture in mind. Also, the company is focusing majorly on the safety and security features so that users can make the most of this platform.

It comes as no surprise that TikTok has been one of the most popular short video platforms for long now. However, for a while, Mitron TV app stole the limelight for being a homegrown production. However, it was later revealed that this app's source code was bought from Pakistan. This didn't go well with the audience and the app was also taken down from the Google Play Store.

While multiple such brands show up on the Google Play Store while you search for a short video app, TikTok still manages to top the charts. The arrival of an authentic homegrown platform could grab the audience's attention. This is a perfect recipe for success for any similar app at this time. We will keep an eye on the latest development and will keep you updated with the same.

