Zoom Tips And Tricks: How To Activate Zoom Focus Mode On Video Calls?
Zoom turned out to be a popular destination ever since the pandemic struck. Be it video calls for professional needs or calls for the virtual birthday party - Zoom has turned out to be a popular destination for all video calls. Now, Zoom has introduced a new feature, where users access a Focus mode. Here's everything about the new Zoom Focus mode.
How To Activate Zoom Focus Mode?
Here are the steps to activate the Focus mode on Zoom:
Step 1: Firstly, you need to be a host or a co-host to activate the Focus mode.
Step 2: So, start a meeting as a host or a co-host. You can also enter a meeting as a co-host to activate the new feature.
Step 3: Once done, select the More option on the toolbar.
Step 4: Find the 'Start Focus Mode' option > click on 'Start'.
Step 5: This will begin the Zoom Focus mode feature and all participants will be notified about it with a banner on top. This will remain visible on the top-left corner of the video call.
Step 6: You can turn it off by selecting this option once again and confirming the option.
Zoom Focus Mode Explained
Zoom is also a platform that many schools and educational institutions are using for e-schooling needs. The new Focus mode on Zoom aims to minimize distractions for students during these video classes. Additionally, the Focus mode gives more power to teachers by allowing them to hide videos and screen shares of students so that they won't be able to see what their peers are doing in the class.
"With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won't be distracted by their peers' video feeds or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera," said Zoom in a statement. The Zoom Focus mode will also give the host the control to access all the participant's videos. Additionally, the host can hide users from seeing live videos of their peers - avoiding all distractions.
That said, the Zoom Focus mode will still let all participants see the complete participants list. They can also have access to non-verbal communication, give feedback, and see others' reactions. Also, when unmuted in the Zoom Focus mode, participants can hear other participants. The new Zoom Focus feature is available to the group and individual account holders.
