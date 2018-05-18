Brain Baazi app review: Put your GK to test and earn money

Times Internet Limited (TIL), in February introduced an app called Brain Baazi. It hosts live trivia quiz on the app, which is somewhat similar to the quiz shows on TV. Users just have to answer few general questions to earn a quick buck. The app has managed to garner a big users base in a short span of time. So we thought of testing the app. Let's see whether the app actually makes money or just a gimmick.

Gameplay

Before you can start answering questions and make money, you'll have to first signup in the app. A small video will play after the sign-up, where the basic rules of the game will be instructed. One of the best parts is the simple user interface of the app, and the easiness to play and win money. It offers quick registration and doesn't have any in-app purchases. The developers have done a good job of keeping the app simple, making it easy for the users to make the most out of it.

To keep the users engaged, the app plays a short video before the quiz starts. The feature is called Cheat codes and Gyan Guru. These videos give players a hint related to the questions that will be asked during the quiz.

The quiz

Every day the app goes live with a quiz at 1 pm and 9 pm, and all users play the same game simultaneously. The quiz runs for a duration of about 10-15 minutes, and after every game, multiple winners are announced. In case of multiple winners, the prize money is divided amongst the winners.

If you want to make money from Brain Baazi then download the app from the Play Store. If you are an iOS user, then don't worry, the app is available on the App Store as well. The company is also said to be exploring other timings for the quiz as well. The timings are expected to shuffle in the coming days.

Winning amount

The app allows users to win instant cash up to 1 lakh rupees by answering 11 general knowledge questions. Another highlight of the app is that the winning amount is instantly received in their PayTM or Mobikwik wallets.

After each question, users get to know how many users have answered the question correctly. It also displays how many users are still in the contest. This also benefits the app as users login repeatedly. The application has crossed over 5 Million downloads on Playstore. It currently has over 500K daily concurrent streamers and is growing at a rate of 10 percent on a daily basis.

Competition

We have seen similar apps launched in the recent past such as Loco, iQLive and Mob Show. Loco also follows the same format as Brain Baazi. It goes live at 1.30 pm and 10 pm every day. The difference is the prize money, which is only Rs 12,500 compared to the huge some Brain Baazi claims to be offering. The Mob Show, on the other hand, offers modest prizes, ranging between Rs. 1500 and Rs. 10,000, and has quizzes at 4, 7 and 9 pm.



Is it a gimmick?

Nope, it's a genuine way to make money just by answering few general knowledge questions. However, due to its huge user base, it's hard to make a load of money in one go. You'll have to be a regular to keep the money rolling into your mobile wallet.

But, overall it's an engaging app that keeps you hooked up and waiting for the next quiz. The simplicity and intuitive UI is a plus point for the app. But to garner a bigger user base, the app should have a good back-end support. Since the users only get 10 seconds to register their answers, the app should ensure that there aren't any latency due to slow servers. We recommend you to play the quiz and keep your GK game on point.