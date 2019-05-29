DocOnline App Review: Get Affordable Online Consultation Easily Reviews oi-Karan Sharma DocOnline is an online app which allows users to consult doctors anytime anywhere. Here is the review of the app which you should consider before using it.

DocOnline Health is an online doctor consultation platform that allows Non-Emergency / Preventive healthcare to users from anywhere and anytime. It makes healthcare affordable and easily accessible through online consultations with certified and experienced General Physicians via telephone, video and chat facilities. I have used the app for a while and here is what I think about the app.

DocOnline redefines the patient-doctor interaction model by delivering online doctor consultation so that people can lead to healthier and productive lives. So, if time is a constraint, then DocOnline medical expertise makes it feasible for one to reach out to a virtual doctor in real time and seek medical advice at their convenience. It offers healthcare plans that are created and made available to all people on their terms.

Performance

The app is available on both iOS and Android devices you can download it via Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The size of the app is just 25MB so it won't need too much space to fit into your smartphone. I have downloaded the app on my Android smartphone and it was very easy to set up the account for me via Gmail account.

The interface seems very simple and user-friendly, everything was on the place without any confusion. The UI gives you options like Book a Consultation, My Appointments, Order Medicines, Chat with Doctor, Book Diagnostics, Medical Records, Medicine Reminders, and Add Ons.

While looking at the option you must have understood which option is for what purpose. So you have Book a Consultation option which will you in consulting a doctor. While tapping on the option you will see a window which will ask you for your preference of video or audio consultation. You can schedule the consultation as per your prefered time of you can also waiting for the doctors to contact you immediately.

Apart from that, you can also upload an image to help the doctor to determine the issue. After all, this hit the 'Book Now' at the bottom and you are done, you will be contacted by the general physical at the prefered time. Done note that you have to verify your contact number before making the consultation.

My Appointments option will give you the details of your upcoming and previous appointments with the doctors. Apart from that, you can also order medicines directly from the app. If you are not comfortable to talk with a doctor on a phone call of a video call then you can also chat with them and share your health related issues with doctors.

The DocOnline app also gives you a wide range of diagnostics packages within the app. You can simply book a diagnostics anytime anywhere without visiting or calling the hospital. The app also maintains your medical record with all your consultation and prescriptions. Moreover, you will also get a medicine reminder whenever it was scheduled.

Verdict

Altogether, I liked the app it's very simple and easy to go. There is no rocket science with the app and anyone can use it and book a consultation in a few simple steps. You have the freedom of also ordering the medicines from the same app. This will help users to get help about their medical issue in no time. Most of us are very lazy to go to the hospital or a clinic to see a doctor which ultimately increase the problem. But with this app one can get a solution to their problem as soon as possible.

Do note that nothing comes for free, the app must be free itself but you need to choose a plan to get access to the consultation. But don't worry it's not at all expensive, there are two plans from which you can choose. One is Rs 149 which will give you one time GP consultation via audio or video call, medicine delivery, and medical record maintenance.

But if you go for the second option which is Rs 399 then you will get unlimited GP consultation via audio or video call, medicine delivery, and medical record maintenance for one month. This plan is for you and your family both. So if you are also among the ones who don't want to visit hospitals then this is the best app for you.