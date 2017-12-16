NowFloats Boost App review: A user-friendly tool and solution

Started a new business and now you are looking to build a website? If so then there is an app that can help you do it all without going through all the hassles of a complicated website development process.

PROS Helps those with little to no experience build a business website quickly and easily | Improves search rankings | Additional tools available | Social media integration CONS Not all tools are offered for free Full Specifications

Well, an Indian based startup Nowfloats has developed an app called Boost App that helps small businesses to set up a website and be discovered locally. Further, the app can be used to not only create but users can update the website with news, launches, offers, product catalogs and do more. What best about this app is that it features an automatic SEO tool to help businesses rank higher in the search results ultimately resulting in better traffic and better revenue.

While we have given you a short introduction about the app, we have had a chance to use the app and experience its features in a real-life scenario. So basically we will be sharing our thoughts about the app today.

The NowFloats Boost app can be used on your iOS or an Android device. It is free to download and is easily operational. Our first impression was that it seemed like a good tool to build an ideal website for a business.

The app offered a simple solution that required very little effort on our part. Besides the app provided an ability to create, manage as well as update our "experimental" website all on our own, in fact with not much experience needed. The website is pre-built and the design is standardized.

We were also able to find plenty of tools and features to use. However, not all tools are offered for free. There are a few in-app purchases and one can get more tools like an image gallery or Talk-To-Business widget amongst others that can be added and used on the website.

The main aspect of this app that we found was the SEO tools which significantly helps your or in this case our website rank higher on the search engine results. Well, website discovery was made easy. Besides, the business app as we learned used the NowFloats' Location-Based-SEO to come up higher in the search rankings.

Apart from this, that good thing that we liked about this app was the ability to share and integrate updates to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook simultaneously. Notably, the website should be updated with content in a regular and relevant manner, in order to actually gain from this product.

Verdict

NowFloats Boost app for your smartphone is an effective tool to help small or medium-sized businesses to improve their search rankings without even having a vast SEO experience. Moreover, this app is simple and quick to use and offers desired results.