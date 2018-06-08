Redmorph app review: Puts an end to all your security concerns

Layout

This app has a user-friendly interface with a vibrant red and white combination across all the menus. The Dashboard shows ‘Top 5 Apps Today', which is a section showing the top five apps that track data. These apps are displayed in the form of bar graphs. You can check out the tracking and attacks those have been blocked over here. I was pretty much surprised to see one of the apps I had been frequently in the Dashboard. Luckily, the app blocks all the tracking activities and prevents attacks due to this app.

The next section is Security, which is a swipe away. It shows all the apps on the device and three columns such as global protection level, internet access and risk level with five color codes. The risk level is assessed based on the app permissions those were assigned. When it comes to internet access, you can choose to grant or block either Wi-Fi or mobile data or both.

The next section is Live View, which shows how the device is actually being tracked. I could see the processes those are tracking data and block them the internet access so that there is no threat to the data. It shows the status of the active apps in real-time. There is also an option to check the trackers in a web-like view.

Performance

The purpose of this app from Redmorph is to hunt for the trackers in real-time and show the same to the users. The users can choose to either permit the trackers or block the same completely. The app automatically channels the internet connections through its inbuilt VPN (Virtual Private Network). With this app enabled, when you are using an app or visiting a website, the app will block the trackers from accessing your data. There is a Sentinel feature in the menu, which effectively notifies any kind of abnormality.

Given that the app uses VPN, there is a noticeable drop in the speed. But what's annoying sometimes is that there is no warning about the reduction in the internet speed. Moreover, there was considerable battery drain with Redmorph consuming the most power among the active apps. This is because the app runs in the background to check the tracking and keep attacks at the bay.

The battery life wasn't a big issue for me as I don't play games or watch videos a lot on my smartphone. The actual issue is the not-so-effective performance of other apps as their tracking mechanism was blocked by Redmorph. Most apps depend on trackers to make revenue and they seek permission for various parameters of the device for the tracking to happen. Tracking helps the developers of the app understand the unknown issues and come up with fixes in the form of updates. Given that the tracking is blocked by Redmorph, there are chances for some app to not perform as they were intended to.

The issue that I faced with this app is the prompt for permissions from other apps. As suggested by Redmorph, I had blocked internet access - both Wi-Fi and mobile data for some apps. However, when I had to open one of them, the app prompted me to grant the internet access to continue using it.

Verdict

Redmorph's app is a good one for those who are very much concerned about their device and data security. It does its job of keeping the trackers with malicious intentions at the bay. It assures safety of your data by blocking unwanted internet access and tracking. However, this app does not come cheap. It offers a 21-day trial after which users need to spend for in-app purchases to enjoy its benefits. If you ask if it is mandatory to use this app, you will have to do so if you are too concerned about your security. If you are average smartphone user who just wants all apps to perform the way they are intended to, then you can skip this one.