    Amazon Shutterbug Deals On Camera Devices: Discount Offers On Cameras

    By
    |

    It is time to awaken the shutterbug in you, as Amazon is now offering great deals and offers on modern DSLR and mirrorless cameras from various brands that have made a name in photography and videography.

    Amazon Shutterbug Deals On Camera Devices
     

    Under this deal, you can now get a professional camera at a discounted price and these cameras will help you take photos that are exceptionally high-quality and will definitely surpass the quality of a photo taken on a smartphone. So, here are the top offers on Amazon Shutterbug Deals.

    15% Off On Sony Alpha ILCE5100L 24.3MP Mirrorless Camera

    The Sony Alpha ILCE5100L is now available for Rs. 32,990 with 15 percent off and this is an entry-level mirrorless camera, offering high-quality video recording capability.

    14% Off On Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera

    The Canon EOS 1500D is one of the most affordable yet modern DSLR from Canon and it comes with an APS-C crop sized sensor with a native resolution of 24.1MP and this model is now available for Rs. 29,990 along with a kit lens.

    11% Off On Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1
     

    If you are getting into vlogging, then you can now get the Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 for Rs. 69,490, and this kit comes with an in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip.

    14% Off On Fujifilm X-T100 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera

    The Fujifilm X-T100 mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP resolution sensor is available for Rs. 34,490 and this camera offers a retro design and an electronic viewfinder.

    14% Off On Panasonic HC-MDH3GW Professional Camcorder

    The Panasonic HC-MDH3GW is a professional Camcorder and this video recording product is now available for Rs. 55,990 and this is a great tool for professional video recorders.

    31% Off On PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-G85MGW-K 4K Digital Camera

    If you are into shooting 4K videos, then the PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-G85MGW-K is a great camera and it is now available for Rs. 55,570 and this comes with a 16MP sensor, capable of taking high-resolution photos.

    Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
