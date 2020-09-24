Just In
Amazon Shutterbug Deals On Camera Devices: Discount Offers On Cameras
It is time to awaken the shutterbug in you, as Amazon is now offering great deals and offers on modern DSLR and mirrorless cameras from various brands that have made a name in photography and videography.
Under this deal, you can now get a professional camera at a discounted price and these cameras will help you take photos that are exceptionally high-quality and will definitely surpass the quality of a photo taken on a smartphone. So, here are the top offers on Amazon Shutterbug Deals.
15% Off On Sony Alpha ILCE5100L 24.3MP Mirrorless Camera
The Sony Alpha ILCE5100L is now available for Rs. 32,990 with 15 percent off and this is an entry-level mirrorless camera, offering high-quality video recording capability.
14% Off On Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera
The Canon EOS 1500D is one of the most affordable yet modern DSLR from Canon and it comes with an APS-C crop sized sensor with a native resolution of 24.1MP and this model is now available for Rs. 29,990 along with a kit lens.
11% Off On Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1
If you are getting into vlogging, then you can now get the Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 for Rs. 69,490, and this kit comes with an in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip.
14% Off On Fujifilm X-T100 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-T100 mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP resolution sensor is available for Rs. 34,490 and this camera offers a retro design and an electronic viewfinder.
14% Off On Panasonic HC-MDH3GW Professional Camcorder
The Panasonic HC-MDH3GW is a professional Camcorder and this video recording product is now available for Rs. 55,990 and this is a great tool for professional video recorders.
31% Off On PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-G85MGW-K 4K Digital Camera
If you are into shooting 4K videos, then the PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-G85MGW-K is a great camera and it is now available for Rs. 55,570 and this comes with a 16MP sensor, capable of taking high-resolution photos.
