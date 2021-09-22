Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale: Get Up To 50% Off On Mirrorless Cameras, Action Camera, And More

During the Amazon Shutterbug sales, several popular mirrorless and action cameras are being sold at cheaper rates. The Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2MP Interchangeable-lens vlog camera, GoPro Hero9 Black, Fujifilm X0S10 Mirrorless camera body with XF16-80mm lens, and Panasonic Lumix G DC-GH5 20MP 4K Mirrorless camera are available for sale.

This article lists all the cameras available on Amazon during the Shutterbug Fest sale and the specifications they offer.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 69,990 ; Price: Rs. 61,490 ; You Save: Rs. 8,500 (12%)

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 61,490 onwards during the sale.

GoPro HERO9 Black — Waterproof Action Camera

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,500 ; Price: Rs. 34,500 ; You Save: Rs. 15,000 (30%)

GoPro HERO9 is available at 30% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 34,500 onwards during the sale.

Fujifilm X-T200 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45 mm Lens

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 66,999 ; Price: Rs. 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (25%)

Fujifilm X-T200 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,42,995 ; Price: Rs. 1,36,023 ; You Save: Rs. 6,972 (5%)

Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera is available at 5% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 1,36,023 onwards during the sale.

Sony Alpha ILCE-7C Compact Full Frame Camera

Offer

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,67,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,47,790 ; You Save: Rs. 20,200 (12%)

Sony Alpha ILCE-7C Compact Full Frame Camera is available at 12% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 1,47,790 onwards during the sale.

Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera Body with XF16-80mm Lens

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,24,999 ; You Save: Rs. 25,000 (17%)

Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera is available at 17% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 1,24,999 onwards during the sale.

Panasonic Lumix G DC-GH5 20MP 4K Mirrorless Camera

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,32,800 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,02,990 ; You Save: Rs. 29,810 (22%)

Panasonic Lumix G DC-GH5 20MP 4K Mirrorless Camera is available at 22% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 1,02,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 24.2 MP Camera

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 59,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 52,490 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (12%)

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 24.2 MP Camera is available at 12% discount during Amazon Shutterbug Fest Sale. You can get this Camera for Rs. 52,490 onwards during the sale.