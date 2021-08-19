Best Cameras And Accessories To Buy World Photography Day 2021 In Amazon Sale

In addition to the cameras and accessories, buyers can get up to 5% instant discount on using an HSBC Cashback Card for the transaction. Also, there is no-cost EMI payment option on orders above Rs. 3,000 on using select cards. Below is a list of products to buy this World Photography Day from Amazon India.

Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera

Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 30.3MP sensor and has an OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a high resolution of 3.69 million dots. The camera is available for Rs. 1,36,990 after the discount.

GoPro HERO9

GoPro HERO9 comes with a new, larger rear touch screen with touch zoom. It supports Video 5K30 + 4K60, Wide FOV, and has a massive 1720mAh battery. of. You can get the GoPro HERO9 for Rs. 41,490.

Fujifilm X-T200

Fujifilm X-T200 is a mirrorless camera with a 15-45mm & 50-230mm Dual Lens Kit. It can achieve focus even in low light environments up to -2.0EV. You can buy the Fujifilm X-T200 for Rs. 76,000.

Panasonic LUMIX G7

Panasonic LUMIX G7 features a 16MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, WiFi, a high-resolution OLED Live View Finder and rear touch-enabled 3-inch tilt/swivel LCD display. This camera is available for Rs. 39,990.

Sony Alpha ILCE

Sony Alpha ILCE is a luxury camera featuring a Full-Frame 24.2MP sensor. It is a Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 28-70mm Zoom Lens, standard ISO ranges from 100 to 51200, and a 15-stop dynamic range at low-sensitivity settings. This stunner is available for Rs. 1,58,922.

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 is ideal for vloggers and comes with a Video Eye AF, flip screen, in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip, 4K Vlogging camera, and content creation. It is priced at Rs. 69,990 during this sale.

DIGITEK® (DRL 12C)

DIGITEK (DRL 12C) is a professional 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand for Mobile Phones & Camera, has 3 temperature modes with dimmable lighting features perfect for YouTube videos, photo-Shoots, video Shoots, while live Streaming and makeup tutorials. You can buy it for Rs. 1,599.

DIGITEK (DTR 550LW) (170 CM)

The DIGITEK (DTR 550LW) (170 CM) Tripod lets you operate the camera from a height of 5.57 feet and can hold cameras of up to 4.5kg. Buy this tripod at Rs. 1,274 from Amazon on account of World Photography Day.