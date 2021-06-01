Best Portable Smart Security Cameras Available In India

These security cameras feature dual motorheads which allow the cameras to rotate and capture a full 360-degree horizontal and 96-degree vertical views.

Some of these security cameras come with advanced features like high-security encryption, superb image quality, digital zoom, and remote accessibility. Even these cameras are too easy to install.

These high definition WiFi video cameras help you locate your home from your compatible devices anywhere you go. In this way, you can get your homes secured. These products offer crystal clear picture quality.

And, with these security cameras, you can capture videos in HD 720P at 30 frames per second. They even feature a built-in microphone and speakers which allow you to listen and speak to the areas where these cameras are placed.

Mi 360° 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 2,698

Key Specs

AI motion detection alert. The camera angle is 110 degree and the connectivity is Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz

Input Power: 5V ; Working temperature: -10℃ ~ 50℃; Support Devices : Android 4.4 above or IOS 9.0 above

Infrared Night Vision

Talkback Feature

The Mi Camera 360° has perfect picture quality. With Mi Camera's 20 megapixels, 1080p resolution and wide dynamic range, even distant backgrounds are clear and detailed

Inverted installation (optional)

Up to 64GB SD card storage

D-Link Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 2,430

Key Specs

Store your data on mydlink cloud ( Unlimited last 24 hrs cloud storage free , SD card not needed )

Access footage anytime , anywhere

Ultra small size -The small camera size allows for discreet placement

High definition clarity - 720p HD quality video

Day & night - See up to 5 metres in the dark

Sound and motion detection -Instant alert notifications

Video Recording -Save live view video clips to your mobile device

Godrej Ace 720p HD Smart Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 2,100

Key Specs

For Indoor, Outdoor Use

Night Vision Feature

No of Channels: 0

720P HD Vision

Infrared NightVision

Motion Detection

2 Way Audio

Motorola Smart Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 4,490

Key Specs

Remote HD quality video streaming (requires internet access via Wi-Fi)

Free Hubble for Motorola Monitors App

Motion-triggered snapshots

Two-way communication with high sensitivity microphone

In room temperature display and infrared night vision

D1005W HD Wi-Fi Smart Home Hidden 360° Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 2,599

Key Specs

For Indoor Use

Includes Remote Control

Night Vision Feature

Record Time: 0 hr

No of Channels: 1

Wide 180 vision: 3D vison with 180 panoramic lens

HD view with 960P resolution

Motion Detection Alarm notification on mobile APP

Multi-User Platform

Night Vison

1 Year warranty & dedicated customer support team

SAFESEED V380 WIFI SMART NET Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 1,448

Key Specs

For indoor use, Night vision feature and this Wifi IP camera is mainly design for personal surveillance, the chipset and sensor are specifically optimized for mobile phone use.

It support upto Micro SD card to record video and images. Play back option to view SD recordings direct on mobile phone

Simplest and easy method to setup camera without need of installation service 720HD resolution.

Android and iOS mobile apps to control 360 rotation and all functions Features

360 1080P Full HD Smart Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 2,698

Key Specs

For Indoor, Outdoor Use

NA HDD

Night Vision Feature

No of Channels: 0

1080p Full HD

360 Degree Vision

Infrared NightVision

AI Powered Motion Detection

2 Way Audio

Baby Monitoring

Digimart YYP2P 1080P Wireless IP Camera Security Camera

MRP: Rs. 1,264

Key Specs