    Best Portable Smart Security Cameras Available In India

    By
    |

    Security cameras are no longer traditional products. The security cameras now are laced with several new and advanced features, ensuring more security. We have shared a few portable cameras below that you can consider purchasing.

     

    Best Portable Smart Security Camera To Buy In India

    These security cameras feature dual motorheads which allow the cameras to rotate and capture a full 360-degree horizontal and 96-degree vertical views.

    Some of these security cameras come with advanced features like high-security encryption, superb image quality, digital zoom, and remote accessibility. Even these cameras are too easy to install.

    These high definition WiFi video cameras help you locate your home from your compatible devices anywhere you go. In this way, you can get your homes secured. These products offer crystal clear picture quality.

    And, with these security cameras, you can capture videos in HD 720P at 30 frames per second. They even feature a built-in microphone and speakers which allow you to listen and speak to the areas where these cameras are placed.

    Mi 360° 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera
     

    MRP: Rs. 2,698
    Key Specs

    • AI motion detection alert. The camera angle is 110 degree and the connectivity is Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz
    • Input Power: 5V ; Working temperature: -10℃ ~ 50℃; Support Devices : Android 4.4 above or IOS 9.0 above
    • Infrared Night Vision
    • Talkback Feature
    • The Mi Camera 360° has perfect picture quality. With Mi Camera's 20 megapixels, 1080p resolution and wide dynamic range, even distant backgrounds are clear and detailed
    • Inverted installation (optional)
    • Up to 64GB SD card storage
    D-Link Security Camera

    MRP: Rs. 2,430
    Key Specs

    • Store your data on mydlink cloud ( Unlimited last 24 hrs cloud storage free , SD card not needed )
    • Access footage anytime , anywhere
    • Ultra small size -The small camera size allows for discreet placement
    • High definition clarity - 720p HD quality video
    • Day & night - See up to 5 metres in the dark
    • Sound and motion detection -Instant alert notifications
    • Video Recording -Save live view video clips to your mobile device
    Godrej Ace 720p HD Smart Security Camera

    MRP: Rs. 2,100
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor, Outdoor Use
    • Night Vision Feature
    • No of Channels: 0
    • 720P HD Vision
    • Infrared NightVision
    • Motion Detection
    • 2 Way Audio
    Motorola Smart Security Camera

    MRP: Rs. 4,490
    Key Specs

    • Remote HD quality video streaming (requires internet access via Wi-Fi)
    • Free Hubble for Motorola Monitors App
    • Motion-triggered snapshots
    • Two-way communication with high sensitivity microphone
    • In room temperature display and infrared night vision
    D1005W HD Wi-Fi Smart Home Hidden 360° Security Camera

    MRP: Rs. 2,599
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor Use
    • Includes Remote Control
    • Night Vision Feature
    • Record Time: 0 hr
    • No of Channels: 1
    • Wide 180 vision: 3D vison with 180 panoramic lens
    • HD view with 960P resolution
    • Motion Detection Alarm notification on mobile APP
    • Multi-User Platform
    • Night Vison
    • 1 Year warranty & dedicated customer support team
    SAFESEED V380 WIFI SMART NET Security Camera

    MRP: Rs. 1,448
    Key Specs

    • For indoor use, Night vision feature and this Wifi IP camera is mainly design for personal surveillance, the chipset and sensor are specifically optimized for mobile phone use.
    • It support upto Micro SD card to record video and images. Play back option to view SD recordings direct on mobile phone
    • Simplest and easy method to setup camera without need of installation service 720HD resolution.
    • Android and iOS mobile apps to control 360 rotation and all functions Features
    360 1080P Full HD Smart Security Camera

    MRP: Rs. 2,698
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor, Outdoor Use
    • NA HDD
    • Night Vision Feature
    • No of Channels: 0
    • 1080p Full HD
    • 360 Degree Vision
    • Infrared NightVision
    • AI Powered Motion Detection
    • 2 Way Audio
    • Baby Monitoring
    Digimart YYP2P 1080P Wireless IP Camera Security Camera

    MRP: Rs. 1,264
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor Use
    • Includes Remote Control
    • Night Vision Feature
    • No of Channels: 1

