Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Up to 40% off on cameras

The Big Billion Day sale by Flipkart looks amazing even for some cameras. The portal now renders up to 40% off on these cameras. In addition, these devices can also be availed depending on several other valuable offers. So, you are likely to get used to even few expensive DSLRs that can now be obtained at their much reduced price value.

There is a device like the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV which offers discount of 21% and now the device can be purchased at Rs. 2,68,990. You get no cost EMI Rs. 44,832/month, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

You also get canon complementary offer, that will add an advantage to avail some extra perks. It also comes with one-year standard warranty and one-year additional warranty from the date of product purchased by the customer.

Similarly, there are more cameras that too come with different discounted price and EMI options, with rest other offers similar to one another.

21% off on Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens:EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Lens (Black)

Key Specs

30.4 MP full-frame CMOS sensor for versatile shooting

Up to 7.0 frames per second continuous shooting speed

61-point AF system with 41 cross-points for expanded vertical coverage

ISO range 100-32000 with 50-102400 expansion

4K video recording at 30p or 24p and in-camera still frame grab of 8.8MP images

Touch-screen LCD monitor

Built in Wi-Fi and NFC 16% off on Nikon D 810 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: 24-120mm VR Lens (Black)

Key Specs

36.3 effective megapixel FX-format CMOS sensor without an Optical Low Pass Filter (OLPF)

30% faster EXPEED 4 image processing engine

51-point AF system and 3D Color Matrix metering III with a 91,000-pixel RGB sensor

ISO 64-12,800 expandable to 51,200

Featuring a new RAW Small Size option, which produces 16MP images with much smaller file sizes

Professional video and audio capabilities 14% Sony ILCA-68K Mirrorless Camera with 18-55 mm Lens (Black)

Key Specs

24.2 MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor

BIONZ X image processing engine

4D Focus with 79 points high-density AF system

Upto 8fps continuous shooting

Indian Colour Profile

Tiltable LCD screen and OLED Tru-Finder EVF

Register your product at Alpha Community and get free Accessory! 26% off on Fujifilm X-T2 with 18-55 mm F2.8-4.0 R LM OIS Lens Mirrorless Camera Kit (Black)

Key Specs

24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor reduces Moir and false colors to improve image quality and X-Processor Pro engine increases response times, achieves faster AF, lower noise and better color

Dust and moisture-resistant body with approximately 63 points of weather sealing - freeze resistance to 14 degree Fahrenheit

High-precision 0.48-inch, 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder featuring a magnification of 0.77x and ultra-fast real time viewfinder with a lag-time of 0.005sec

Full HD and 4K 3840x2160 30P/25P/24P shooting (Using a card with the UHS speed class 3 or higher) 11% off on Sony Alpha ILCE-6000Y Mirrorless Camera 16 - 50 mm, 55 - 210 mm (Black)

Key Specs

24.3 MP Exmor TM APS HD CMOS sensor

BIONZ X image processing engine

4D Focus with Fast Hybrid AF and 179 AF points

Upto 11 FPS continuous shooting

Tiltable LCD screen and OLED Tru-Finder EVF

Wi-Fi/NFC/play memories camera apps

Register your product at Alpha community and get free accessory 8% off on Sony ILCE-6300L Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens (Black)

Key Specs 4D Focus: Track fast-moving subjects quickly and precisely

The world's fastest (0.05 s) AF with the world's most (425) phase-detection AF points

Newly developed 24.2 MP Exmor CMOS image sensor

BIONZ X image processing engine

Wide sensitivity range of ISO 100 to 51200

4K movie recording with full pixel readout or no pixel binning 28% off on Sony DSC-W800/BC in5 Point & Shoot Camera (Black)

Key Specs CCD sensor with 20.1 megapixels

Camera automatically adjusts ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation and saturation

Simply pressing the Dedicated Movie button on the back of the camera starts movie recording when desired

5x optical zoom and picture effect can be applied to still images (4 modes), movies (4 modes) and panoramic shots (3 modes), giving photos and movies even greater impact

Display size of 6.7 centimeters

Included components: Sony DSC-W800 20.1 MP Point and Shoot Digital Camera (Black) with 5x optical zoom, 4 GB Card, Camera Case, Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-BN*7, AC Adaptor AC-UB10C, Instruction Manual, Multi USB Cable, Wrist Strap

Includes: Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-BN *7, AC Adaptor AC-UB10C, Wrist Strap, Multi USB cable, Instruction Manual,8GB memory card 26% off on Fujifilm X-T2 Black Mirrorless Camera Body Only

Key Specs 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor reduces moiré and false colors to improve image quality and X-Processor Pro engine increases response times, achieves faster AF, lower noise and better color

Dust and moisture-resistant body with approximately 63 points of weather sealing; Freeze resistance to 14 Degree Fahrenheit

High-precision 0.48-inch, 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder featuring a magnification of 0.77x and Ultra-fast Real Time Viewfinder with a lag-time of 0.005sec

Full HD and 4K 3840x2160 30P/25P/24P shooting (Using a card with the UHS Speed Class 3 or higher)

Tempered glass 1.04 million dot high-precision 3" tilting LCD monitor with three-directional tilt and shutter type is focal plane shutter 21% off on GoPro Hero Sports and Action Camera (Black 10 MP)

Key Specs

Hero 5 Black sends your footage to your phone where the app

Stunning 4K video and 12MP photos in single, burst and time lapse modes

Durable by design, Hero 5 Black is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing

Preview and playback your shots, change settings and trim your footage, all on your GoPro

Enjoy hands-free control of your GoPro using simple voice commands

A single press of the Shutter button powers the camera on and starts recording automatically

Hero 5 Black captures stunningly smooth video, whether its handheld or mounted to your gear