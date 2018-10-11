Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Up to 40% off on cameras

Related Articles
The Big Billion Day sale by Flipkart looks amazing even for some cameras. The portal now renders up to 40% off on these cameras. In addition, these devices can also be availed depending on several other valuable offers. So, you are likely to get used to even few expensive DSLRs that can now be obtained at their much reduced price value.
There is a device like the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV which offers discount of 21% and now the device can be purchased at Rs. 2,68,990. You get no cost EMI Rs. 44,832/month, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.
You also get canon complementary offer, that will add an advantage to avail some extra perks. It also comes with one-year standard warranty and one-year additional warranty from the date of product purchased by the customer.
Similarly, there are more cameras that too come with different discounted price and EMI options, with rest other offers similar to one another.
21% off on Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens:EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Lens (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 30.4 MP full-frame CMOS sensor for versatile shooting
- Up to 7.0 frames per second continuous shooting speed
- 61-point AF system with 41 cross-points for expanded vertical coverage
- ISO range 100-32000 with 50-102400 expansion
- 4K video recording at 30p or 24p and in-camera still frame grab of 8.8MP images
- Touch-screen LCD monitor
- Built in Wi-Fi and NFC
16% off on Nikon D 810 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens: 24-120mm VR Lens (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 36.3 effective megapixel FX-format CMOS sensor without an Optical Low Pass Filter (OLPF)
- 30% faster EXPEED 4 image processing engine
- 51-point AF system and 3D Color Matrix metering III with a 91,000-pixel RGB sensor
- ISO 64-12,800 expandable to 51,200
- Featuring a new RAW Small Size option, which produces 16MP images with much smaller file sizes
- Professional video and audio capabilities
14% Sony ILCA-68K Mirrorless Camera with 18-55 mm Lens (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24.2 MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor
- BIONZ X image processing engine
- 4D Focus with 79 points high-density AF system
- Upto 8fps continuous shooting
- Indian Colour Profile
- Tiltable LCD screen and OLED Tru-Finder EVF
- Register your product at Alpha Community and get free Accessory!
26% off on Fujifilm X-T2 with 18-55 mm F2.8-4.0 R LM OIS Lens Mirrorless Camera Kit (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor reduces Moir and false colors to improve image quality and X-Processor Pro engine increases response times, achieves faster AF, lower noise and better color
- Dust and moisture-resistant body with approximately 63 points of weather sealing - freeze resistance to 14 degree Fahrenheit
- High-precision 0.48-inch, 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder featuring a magnification of 0.77x and ultra-fast real time viewfinder with a lag-time of 0.005sec
- Full HD and 4K 3840x2160 30P/25P/24P shooting (Using a card with the UHS speed class 3 or higher)
11% off on Sony Alpha ILCE-6000Y Mirrorless Camera 16 - 50 mm, 55 - 210 mm (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24.3 MP Exmor TM APS HD CMOS sensor
- BIONZ X image processing engine
- 4D Focus with Fast Hybrid AF and 179 AF points
- Upto 11 FPS continuous shooting
- Tiltable LCD screen and OLED Tru-Finder EVF
- Wi-Fi/NFC/play memories camera apps
- Register your product at Alpha community and get free accessory
8% off on Sony ILCE-6300L Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4D Focus: Track fast-moving subjects quickly and precisely
- The world's fastest (0.05 s) AF with the world's most (425) phase-detection AF points
- Newly developed 24.2 MP Exmor CMOS image sensor
- BIONZ X image processing engine
- Wide sensitivity range of ISO 100 to 51200
- 4K movie recording with full pixel readout or no pixel binning
28% off on Sony DSC-W800/BC in5 Point & Shoot Camera (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- CCD sensor with 20.1 megapixels
- Camera automatically adjusts ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation and saturation
- Simply pressing the Dedicated Movie button on the back of the camera starts movie recording when desired
- 5x optical zoom and picture effect can be applied to still images (4 modes), movies (4 modes) and panoramic shots (3 modes), giving photos and movies even greater impact
- Display size of 6.7 centimeters
- Included components: Sony DSC-W800 20.1 MP Point and Shoot Digital Camera (Black) with 5x optical zoom, 4 GB Card, Camera Case, Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-BN*7, AC Adaptor AC-UB10C, Instruction Manual, Multi USB Cable, Wrist Strap
- Includes: Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-BN *7, AC Adaptor AC-UB10C, Wrist Strap, Multi USB cable, Instruction Manual,8GB memory card
26% off on Fujifilm X-T2 Black Mirrorless Camera Body Only
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor reduces moiré and false colors to improve image quality and X-Processor Pro engine increases response times, achieves faster AF, lower noise and better color
- Dust and moisture-resistant body with approximately 63 points of weather sealing; Freeze resistance to 14 Degree Fahrenheit
- High-precision 0.48-inch, 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder featuring a magnification of 0.77x and Ultra-fast Real Time Viewfinder with a lag-time of 0.005sec
- Full HD and 4K 3840x2160 30P/25P/24P shooting (Using a card with the UHS Speed Class 3 or higher)
- Tempered glass 1.04 million dot high-precision 3" tilting LCD monitor with three-directional tilt and shutter type is focal plane shutter
21% off on GoPro Hero Sports and Action Camera (Black 10 MP)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Hero 5 Black sends your footage to your phone where the app
- Stunning 4K video and 12MP photos in single, burst and time lapse modes
- Durable by design, Hero 5 Black is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing
- Preview and playback your shots, change settings and trim your footage, all on your GoPro
- Enjoy hands-free control of your GoPro using simple voice commands
- A single press of the Shutter button powers the camera on and starts recording automatically
- Hero 5 Black captures stunningly smooth video, whether its handheld or mounted to your gear