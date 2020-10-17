Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Up To 80% Offers On Cameras And Accessories
Flipkart's annual festive season sale is finally here, where the company is offering exclusive deals on a lot of products. If you are a shutterbug, then you might like the deals posted on the cameras and accessories.
If you are planning to buy a new DSLR or a mirrorless camera, then this is the right time to do it, as the company is offering massive discounts on price cuts on some of the most demanding professional cameras in the market.
Up to 35% Off On Discount On DSLR Camera
DSLR cameras with mirrors from brands like Canon and Nikon are now available with up to 35 percent off on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2020.
Up to 45% Off On Discount On Mirrlees Camera
If you are into videography more than photography, then you can consider getting a mirrorless camera from brands like Sony. Flipkart is currently offering over 45 percent discount on mirrorless cameras.
Up to 50% Off On Discount On Action Camera
If you are an adventure seeker, then you should own one of the modern action cameras, especially with a 50 percent discount on Flipkart, action cameras were never this affordable in India.
Up to 35% Off On Instant Camera
Though DSLR and mirrorless cameras take stunning photos with lots of details, you still need to print them to get a physical copy. An instant camera will instantly print a photo on the sport, and these cameras now available on Flipkart with 35 percent off.
Up to 21% Off On Digital Camera
Remember those point-to-shoot digital cameras? They are still in existence and are capable of taking better pictures than most of the modern smartphones. With up to 21 percent off, digital cameras are now very affordable, and they are also easy to carry around.
Up to 30% Off On Camera Lens
Already own a DSLR or a mirrorless camera, then you might want to get a new lens to get a new perspective. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days, the e-commerce platform is offering up to 30 percent off on camera lenses from various brands.
Up to 30% Off On Camera Accessories
Camera accessories like memory card, carry bag, and lens hoods are also under offer with up to 30 percent off on Flipkart until the Big Billion Days 2020 sale lasts.
