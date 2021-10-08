Fujifilm GFX 50S II Mirrorless Camera Costs A Whopping 3.8 Lac, Find Out Why

51.4MP Large-Format Sensor

The GFX50S II features a 51.4MP large format sensor with a smaller light-collecting micro lenses formation to create a wider gap between adjacent pixels. As per Fujifilm, the bigger sensor and the light-collecting micro lenses boosts light resolution per pixel for added image sharpness. The setup with a larger light-receiving area per pixel also improves ISO sensitivity and dynamic range capabilities of the camera in difficult light conditions. The 51.4MP sensor is pretty big and should create a natural shallow depth-of-field.

Compact & Durable Body

The GFX50S II weighs approximately 900g and measures 104.2mm high and 87.2mm deep. As per Fujifilm, the camera's grip has been shaped so that it sits comfortably in the hand, ensuring comfort by significantly reducing hand strains when using a large zoom lens in cases such as wildlife and bird photography. The casing is made of a rigid magnesium alloy for a sturdy design. The base of the lens mount has an added thickness to make the camera body highly robust.

Importantly, the GFX50S II is also weather-sealed at 60 locations to offer dust- and moisture-resistance and the ability to operate in temperatures as low as -10℃.

Five-Axis Image Stabilization

Another highlight feature that contributes to the high price of the new mirrorless camera is the five-axis image stabilization mechanism that provides up to 6.5 stops of advantage, which is touted as the highest in the history of the GFX Series. Fujifilm has achieved this by using a high-performance gyro sensor and accelerometer that promises to detect motions at high accuracy. The gyro sensor has been structured to boost its detection accuracy for precise image stabilization.

Fujifilm is betting big on the stabilization capabilities of the new medium-format digital camera. As per the brand, the GFX50S II can produce superior image quality with hand-held use and won't need a tripod for slow and careful shooting. We will test out such claims if we get to test the new mirrorless camera.

X-Processor 4 & New Algorithm For Better Auto Focus

Moving on, the GFX50S II is claimed to have a high-precision AF system, thanks to a high-speed image processing engine "X-Processor 4" and a newly developed algorithm. The duo results in more accurate autofocus in Face / Eye Detection compared to a previous model. The better autofocus system and the large-format sensor offering a natural shallow depth of field should offer better portraits.

Other Important Features & Hardware Specifications

The rear panel of the GFX50S II has a 3.2-inch main LCD monitor with 100% coverage. It can tilt in three directions to enable high- and low-angle shooting, for which the electronic viewfinder (EVF) cannot be easily used.

The camera also has a 1.8-inch sub LCD monitor placed on the top panel, displaying key EXIF settings such as shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity and exposure.

The top panel features the Mode dial and offers six customizable positions C1 - C6. There is a selector on the top panel to instantly switch between the still and video modes for added convenience.

The GFX50S II features the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function, capable of creating 200MP images free of false color presentation.

Overall, the GFX50S II seems to be a promising medium-format digital camera but its high cost can be a dealbreaker for photography enthusiasts planning to switch to the mirrorless segment. We will talk more about the picture quality and other performance aspects of the camera if we get our hands on it.