    Best Sports And Action Cameras In India Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    If you are planning to go on an expedition after this lockdown lifts, then you should get a good action camera, which will be capable of recording high-resolution videos and photos. Though there are a lot of action cameras available in the market, most of them are very expensive.

    Best Cameras For Sports Enthusiasts In India
     

    We have curated some of the best sports and action cameras available in India. Not just that, we have also made sure that these cameras will not cost more than Rs. 10,000, which makes them very affordable.

    So, here are some of the best sports and action cameras available in India that costs less than Rs. 10,000.

    Noise Play Sports & Action Camera

    Noise Play Sports & Action Camera

    The Noise Play Sports & Action Camera is an affordable option, which just costs Rs. 3,499 in India. It does offer features like 4K video recording, Wi-Fi connectivity and with just a single charge, the Noise Play Sports & Action Camera can record for 130 minutes.

    GoPro Hero 5 CHDHX-501 Sports & Action Camera

    GoPro Hero 5 CHDHX-501 Sports & Action Camera

    The GoPro Hero 5 CHDHX-501 Sports & Action Camera comes with a 12MP sensor, with support for 4K video recording at 30fps. Similarly, the camera has a 2-inch touch sensor, which can be used as a view-finder and it can also capture native 12MP images.

    Click Pro Prime Sports & Action Camera
     

    Click Pro Prime Sports & Action Camera

    The Click Pro Prime Sports & Action Camera is also an affordable compact camera that supports 1080p video recording. This camera has a 12MP sensor with support for optical zoom. However, it does not have Wi-Fi wireless network connectivity.

    Polaroid Cube Sports & Action Camera

    Polaroid Cube Sports & Action Camera

    The Polaroid Cube Sports & Action Camera is a lifestyle action camera, which supports 1080p video recording with a 6MP CMOS sensor. The camera has a compact form factor and offers a 124-degree field-of-view.

    Andoer Q3H Sports & Action Camera

    Andoer Q3H Sports & Action Camera

    The Andoer Q3H Sports & Action Camera has a 16MP high-resolution sensor with 170-degree field-of-view. This camera can record 1080p videos and is also water-resistant up to 30m. This camera also comes with remote control and a carry case in the retail package.

    Andoer AN5000

    Andoer AN5000

    The Andoer AN5000 is a high-end sports and action camera, capable of recording 4K videos at 24fps. It comes with a 20MP sensor with support for 1080p video recording at 60fps, offering smooth footage. With support for Wi-Fi, users can easily transfer the file from the camera to the computer with ease.

    DOMO nRage Pano 360 Sports & Action Camera

    DOMO nRage Pano 360 Sports & Action Camera

    The DOMO nRage Pano 360 Sports & Action Camera can record 360-degree videos and VR videos with just a touch of a button. It has a dual wide-angle lens with a mini LED screen, which shows the status information of the camera.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
