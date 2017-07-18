Reasons to shoot RAW Photos on Android

One of the most used features in our smartphone these days is undoubtedly the camera. Smartphones serve as a great photography tool these days and as a result, the quality of the device has also been improved. While there are a lot of features coming in camera, there are a couple of option -- Auto and Manual. While everyone knows about what Auto option can do, very few know about the Pro or Manual or RAW option.

Having RAW option means you have a good set of image data to use when editing the picture than you would with a standard image file. Saving images in a RAW file format means that the raw data straight from the camera sensor is stored without being processed.

This avoids compression and other factors reducing the quality. However, not all phones can shoot in RAW, but you won't know if yours can until you look for the feature. So here are the steps to shoot pictures in RAW mode.

Step 1: Open the Camera app and press 'MODE'. As it displays all the different camera modes, select 'Pro' mode.

Step 2: Now go to the camera setting by tapping on the gear and turn on Save as RAW file.

Step 3: Once done, you can shoot photos. Photos clicked will be saved in two formats -- JPEG and RAW. Moreover, you cannot see RAW images on the gallery apps on your phone as it only shows JPEG images. RAW files are '.dng' files.

Step 4: Now, go to the File Explore option and open DCIM folder and go to the Camera folder. Here you will get all the '.dng' images along with Jpeg files.

Step 5: You can transfer the photos to PC or laptop to check the pic. You can do it in various ways including saving it in your Google Drive, Drop Box.

Step 6: Once transferred, you can now open the RAW images, edit it or do whatever you want.