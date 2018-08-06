5 best point-and-shoot cameras you should consider buying

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II is launched in India. It is an update to the original G7X. The device features 20.2MP, 1-inch BSI-CMOS sensor(Crop frame) paired with Canon's latest DIGIC 7 image processor. It has a 9-blade curved aperture diagram, as well as an ND(neutral density) filter.

The camera has a compact metal body with a control dial around the lens, a dedicated exposure comp dial(Exposure compensation) on the top, and the usual rear dial on the rear. The device comes with dimension as 4.2 x 6.1 x 10.5 cm(W x H xD) and weighs approx. 319g(including battery and memory card). It sports 3-inch tiltable LCD screen(180° upwards, 45° downwards). The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II is priced at Rs. 41,740 in the Indian market.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100

The DSC RX100 claims to be the world's first ever camera to feature a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and a 20.2 effective megapixels resolution. The camera comes with an amazing sensor and display features along with the options of adding creative styles.

The sensor has about four time's larger area compared to other traditional point-and-shoot cameras. The company has extended the ISO up to 25600. It comes with a 3-inch display with 1,229k dots. It also has 3.6x optical zoom Zeiss T lens adds to the imaging efficiency. The Sony camera supports 330 shots with a single charge.

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 point-and-shoot come with a price of Rs 35,000 in the Indian market.

Olympus Tough TG-5

The Tough TG-5 is packed with pro features that help you nail bright, crisp outdoor shots even in all type of conditions. You'll find imaging firepower that's optimized for shooting action like a fast F2.0 Olympus lens, high-resolution RAW stills, and spectacular Ultra HD 4K video. Action Track Sensors record location, temperature, direction, and altitude data that bring your images and video to life.

As with all Tough cameras, it's waterproof, shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof, and dustproof. No other camera handles so much abuse while producing stunning photography like the TG-5. The Olympus Tough TG-5 comes with a price tag of Rs 34,970 in the Indian market, you can grab the camera on Amazon India.

Panasonic Lumix ZS100

It comes with a 25-250mm equivalent lens. It has a larger 1 inch CMOS sensor(crop frame) with a resolution of 20.1MP, for brighter and more colourful photos. There's a 3.0-inch LCD touchscreen on the rear of the camera. The ZS100 has an inbuilt electronic viewfinder, with 100% coverage area.

The device features Low Light Autofocus, that makes it possible to set focus on the subject more precisely in such as moonlight even without AF(autofocus) assist lamp. The Panasonic ZS100 comes with a price tag of Rs 62,697 in the Indian market.

Ricoh GR II

The Ricoh GR sports a 28mm wide angle lenses, which is similar to what you can see with your phone's eye. Under the hood, the GR II is powered by a DSLR APS-C sensor that affords rich detail.

The Ricoh GRII is a little big side, but it can still fit into most pockets. It also comes with easy Wi-Fi connection with NFC, remote shooting using special application and image sharing and editing. The Ricoh GR II comes with a price tag of Rs 54,990 for Indian Market.