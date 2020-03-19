Find Out Why LEICA M10 MONOCHROM Costs A Whopping Rs. 6,75,000 Camera oi-Rohit Arora

Leica needs no introduction when it comes to high-end professional cameras. The company's performance driven cameras cost as much as Rs. 40 lakh and are highly preferred by professional photographers across the globe. The company has now added another solid product to its portfolio in the form of M10 Monochrom.

Priced at Rs. 6,75000, the professional camera is now available in India on preorder. Let's find out what makes the M10 Monochrom a photographer's delight.

Specially Crafted For Black-And-White Photography

The new Leica M10 Monochrom is touted as the first black-and-white rangefinder camera system to achieve an entirely new level of quality in black- and-white photography. The premium camera works on a newly developed 40MP black-and-white sensor with a lower base ISO of 160 and a higher maximum ISO of 100,000.

This is an exceptionally broad sensitivity range of ISO that will help photographers achieve some great results in different lighting conditions. The company claims that the Images captured at all ISO settings show finely grained rendition of details with no disturbing artifacts.

The 40MP sensor has been built from the ground up with the M10 Monochrom in mind. To deliver the highest quality black and white captures, the Leica engineers removed the color filter array from the setup.

This is done to ensure each pixel receives more light and no interpolation is needed. Leica claims that the black-and-white sensor of the M10 Monochrom delivers images with natural sharpness and previously unrivalled resolution of details in all lighting conditions.

Camera Assembly And Lens-Support

If you see the camera assembly, you won't find any colored elements. The camera features only the engraved logo type 'Leica M10 Monochrom' on the top plate. Moreover, Leica also chose to omit the signature red dot on the M10 Monochrom to emphasize the camera's monochrome character.

As it goes with Leica cameras, the M10 Monochrom is also an entirely hand-made camera. The camera is touted to have a robust built that can survive even the toughest conditions to assure lifelong functionality and enduring value.

The sensor on the Leica M10 Monochrom supports all lenses of the Leica M portfolio. The company claims that the new ultra-high resolution black and white sensor can fully exploit the performance of the M-series portfolio with regards to contrast, resolution and rendition of finest structures.

Shares Technical Similarities With M10-P

Leica mentions that the technical details and the handling concept of the M10 Monochrom are identical to those of the serial production M10-P. The feature-sets include an almost inaudible shutter and the quietest shutter release of all M-Cameras ever built.

Overall, the Leica M10 Monochrom seems like a solid entry into the company's high-end professional cameras. It is claimed to be even more capable than its predecessors in any lighting scenarios. We will bring more information on the camera performance once we get a sample for detailed testing.

