Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals Cameras & Accessories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021, which is set for July 26 and July 27 comes with a slew of discounts and offers for buyers. You can get your hands on some of the best products during this sale at unbelievable discounts and offers. We have already seen the discounts we can avail on smartphones during the Amazon sale set for Monday.

Now, we will take a look at the cameras and related accessories that will be up for sale along with deals and discounts on the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale. Check out the offers and discounts below. Notably, the exact pricing will be revealed only when the sale debuts.

Canon EOS 1500D

One of the best-selling camera models in the DSLR category is the Canon EOS 1500D. You can get this camera via Amazon for Rs. 2X,X90, claims the listing on the retailer.

Panasonic LUMIX G7

While the Panasonic LUMIX G7 is priced at Rs. 49,770, it is claimed that the camera will be priced at a discounted pricing of Rs. 3X,990, which seems to be a huge discount of a minimum of Rs. 10,000.

DDPAI Mini Camera

DDPAI Mini Camera priced at Rs. 5,999 usually will be available at relatively lesser pricing of Rs. 3,X99 at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.

GoPRo HERO9 Black Special Bundle

GoPRo HERO9 Black Special Bundle, which is available for Rs. 55,300 can now be purchased for Rs. 3X,490 as a part of the discount sale.

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV1

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV1 is an ideal option for vloggers. Priced at Rs. 72,000 but you can buy it for relatively lesser pricing of Rs. 6X,990.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film camera will be listed at a discounted pricing of Rs. 3,XX9 instead of its original pricing of Rs. 5,530.

Tygot Tripod Stand

Tygot Tripod Stand priced at Rs. 1,999 will be up for grabs at a discounted pricing of Rs. X99, which is at least a discount of Rs. 1,000.

DIGITEK LED Ring Light

DIGITEK LED Ring Light, which is usually available on Amazon India for Rs. 2,995 can be bought at a discounted pricing of Rs. 1,X99.

DJI Tello Nano Drone

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 could be the ideal time to buy the DJI Tello Nano Drone as this will be priced at Rs. 9,XX8, which its usual pricing is Rs. 19,990, which is nearly a Rs. 10,000 discount.

Sigma Contemporary Lens

The Sigma Contemporary Lens is available for Rs. 95,000 but you can get your hands on it during the Prime Day sale for Rs. 6X,490.

