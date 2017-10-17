Canon celebrates EOS series cameras and interchangeable EF lenses production milestone

Canon Inc. announced that they have reached two major production milestones. They have managed to produce 90 million of silver halide (film) and Digital SLR+mirrorless lens cameras on September 20 and 130 million units of the EF-series interchangeable lenses on October 12.

Ever since its debut, Canon continued to develop revolutionary technologies with the concept of speed and comfort. The series uses the CMOS sensors, interchangeable lenses and image processors developed in-house by Canon. It has been revealed by the company that they will strengthen and expand the EOS series and EF lens lineups.

The company will also continue its pursuit of manufacturing products that are both attractive and reliable while also contributing to expanding the photographic and video imaging culture.

The EOS series of interchangeable lens cameras debuted in March 1987 in Japan with the EOS 650 SLR camera. It is the first electronic lens mounting system that features a fully digitized communication between the camera body and lens to achieve a new generation autofocus technology. With the boom in the silver halide cameras, Canon came up with several models that covered a wide range.

Along with the EOS camera, the company also released the first EF lens in 1987. The EF75-300mm f/4-5.6 IS USM with iS is the world's first technology that went official in 1995. Now, Canon has 93 lenses in the rich EF lens lineup comprising such lenses as an ultra-wide-angle 8mm focal lens, EF Cinema Series lenses and 800mm focal length super-telephoto lens. In fact, the company has a wide range of lenses for every specific need such as zoom lenses, fast-aperture lenses, IS-equipped lenses, macro lenses and TS-E tilt-shift lenses.