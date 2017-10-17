Canon celebrates production of 90 million cameras and 130 million EF lenses

Canon Inc. announced today that it has achieved two major milestones. It has produced a total of 90 million silver halide, Digital SLR and mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras, whereas, it has produced 130 million EF lenses. An EOS 5D Mark IV marked the 90 millionth unit produced whereas an EF16-35mm f/2.8L III USM was 130 millionth EF lens produced by the brand.

President & CEO of Canon India, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi stated at the event, "Our prolific inventions in the consumer and professional imaging space, continue to strengthen our commitment to innovation. This production milestone of the EOS series cameras and EF Lenses is another strong testament to our continuing global success in the market. The year 2017 is a special one for us in the country, as we have embarked on the 21st year of our operations in India. Such achievements further add to our celebrations along with contributing to our vision of elevating the business growth."

Mr. Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging & Information Centre, Canon India said "At Canon, we firmly believe in 'consumer-first' and it is this thought that exemplifies our products. With EOS system celebrating its 30th global anniversary, the revelry continues with the production milestone of 130 million EF lenses and 90 million EOS cameras. Such achievements highlight the continuous trust that we have been able to build with our customers over the years."

Canon's EOS system along with the EF lens system came into existence in March 1987. Canon also claims that its interchangeable-lens digital cameras have maintained the most accounted share of the global market for 14 consecutive years since 2003.