Canon EOS-1DX Mark III Launched At Rs. 5,75,995: Everything You Need To Know

Newly developed 20.1MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

Canon has designed a new 20.1MP Full-Frame CMOS sensor for the EOS-1D X Mark III. The sensor features a new 16-point lowpass filter (as opposed to a traditional 4-point lowpass sensor) that promises to offer better image resolution, sharpness as well as reduced moire effects. Based on the new fabrication process, the new 20.1MP sensor claims to offer better low light performance with a standard ISO range of ISO 100 ~ 102,400.

The company claims that the low-light camera abilities of the new DSLR will impress the wedding and wildlife photographers who typically shoot in very low light.

Powered By Latest Generation DIGIC X Imaging Processor

The EOS-1D X Mark III is the first camera in the company's EOS portfolio to be powered by the latest generation DIGIC X imaging processor. It features a new Image Sharpness Processing Engine, new Noise Reduction Processing algorithm, improved Digital Lens Optimizer, 5.5K cinematic video recording @60p and is also claimed to be responsible for reduced power consumption.

In short, it is the new DIGIC X imaging chipset that gives the 1D X Mark III the improved image quality, faster processing speed and enhanced functionality. It offers 380X computing processing performance and 3.1X image processing power compared to the predecessor. The new DSLR seemed amazingly fast in capturing shots. We took some images in uneven lighting and not for once the camera struggled to focus or to capture a shot. It's probably the fastest camera we have used till date.

Promises To Be Fastest DSLR With 20fps with Servo AF

Canon boldly claims that the EOS-1D X Mark III is the ultimate speed machine and the fastest DSLR in the market. The claims seem pretty much valid as the new DSLR offers a continuous shooting speed of up to 20fps in live view. It also offers best-in-class continuous shooting speed up to 16fps with viewfinder shooting making it a great shooter for street, wedding, wildlife and sports photography. It is worth mentioning that these continuous shooting speeds are with full Servo autofocus mode.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye, Face And Head Detection

Canon's proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF comes into play once again but the new DSLR uses the latest iteration of the AF system. The newly developed AF algorithms in the EOS-1D X Mark III enable not just Eye Detect and Face Detect autofocus but also feature Head Detect autofocus. The company claims that the new AF system allows highly precise autofocus and tracking even when the composition includes multiple and rapidly moving subjects.

Additionally, the EOS-1D X Mark III also features a revolutionary new autofocus system designed and developed by Canon. Termed as Square Pixels as AF sensors, the technology gives the AF sensor 28X the resolution of the predecessor- EOS-1D X Mark II. The new AF system offers increased AF sensitivity, increased sensor density and a higher number of Cross-Type AF points. Resultant, the EOS-1D X Mark III features an ultra-high resolution 191-point autofocus points for better control over the composition.

Image And Video Quality

The EOS-1D X Mark III is also the first camera in the EOS line-up to feature 10-bit colour depth for compressed images in the HEIF format. As per Canon, the HEIF file format (10-bit) captures much more colour information opposed to 8-bit JPEGs which translates to more colour tone gradation and increased dynamic range. With the EOS-1D X Mark III, you capture RAW, RAW + JPEG and RAW + HEIF.

As far as video is concerned, the EOS-1D X Mark III is once again the first-in-class to offer video recording support for 5.5K with 12-bit RAW output at 60p. Besides, you can capture 4K videos at up to 60p. The DSLR supports both DCI (17:9) as well as UHD (16:9) 4K recording standards.

You can choose between 4K cropped and 4K uncropped video resolution. Last but not the least, the EOS-1D X Mark III also supports 4K video recording with 10-bit Canon Log output @60p with 4:2:2 colour sampling and Full HD @120p video recording with 4:2:2 colour sampling.

Design And Display

The EOS-1D X Mark III feels extremely durable. It has been built by using highly durable magnesium alloy and feels highly robust in hands. The camera's body is extremely rigid and features weather sealing around seams and buttons that prevent the ingress of dust and moisture. The Mark III comes with a promise of shutter life durability of 500,000 cycles. For display, the 1D X Mark III flaunts a high resolution- 2.1-million dots- touchscreen that works for both touch-focusing as well as capturing a shot.

Storage, Battery Life And Connectivity

The EOS-1D X Mark III comes equipped with dual CF Express memory card slots. CF Express is the successor to CF 2.0 and XQD 2.0 and offers higher bandwidth up to 2GB/sec. Thanks to the new storage technology, the EOS-1D X Mark III can capture 1000+ RAW + JPEG images which are approx. 81 shots higher than the predecessor. As far as battery life is concerned, the 1D X Mark III comes with a promise to capture up to 2,850 shots approx. Vs. 1210 shots on one full charge.

The EOS-1D X Mark III features Wi-Fi, wired LAN (Gigabit Ethernet) and the latest USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. The inbuilt Wi-Fi supports FTP / FTPS / SFTP file transfers. You can also install Canon's Camera Connect smartphone app for seamless transfer of photos/videos from the camera to your smartphone.

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,75,995 (incl. of taxes) for the body, including 512 GB CF Express Card and Reader. The professional DSLR will be available mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.