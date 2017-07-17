Canon EOS 6D Mark II is finally here and it has a full-frame sensor

Canon launched the much-awaited EOS 6D Mark II today in India. The camera is a prodigal advancement over Canon EOS 6D which was favored heavily both by enthusiasts and semi-professionals when it was launched in September 2012.

The upgrade to the iconic EOS 6D will certainly leave an imprint on the camera market without a doubt. There are few solid reasons behind this speculation the first and foremost is the fact that the newly released camera has a brand name which has a great deal of value.

Moreover, Canon EOS 6D Mark II has a full-frame sensor and has been priced decently for the feature. Canon is certainly trying to take the charge back from competitors in the semi-professional range of cameras that sport full-frame sensors.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II comes for a price of Rs. 1,32,995 in India. It has a 26.2 megapixel CMOS full-frame sensor. The DLSR sports DIGIC 7 processor which is a well-spent camera processor. 6D Mark II has been equipped with Dual Pixel COS AF technology. It also gets a touch panel with vari-angle, which basically means the display pops out of the camera making it easy for photographers to take pictures from various unconventional angels.

The touch panel and vari-angle feature got immensely popular with Canon EOS 70D. Canon EOS 6D Mark II also has a light and compact body which is fairly rugged.

Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President, and CEO, Canon India Pvt. Ltd, stated at the launch, "As pioneers in imaging, we value the significance of a parallel transition between innovation and the landscape of photography. Taking a step ahead in this endeavor, we are proud to announce the launch of EOS 6D Mark II today, an all-rounder camera projecting the "Sense of Genius". At Canon, we have always focused on providing a cutting edge technology to our customers with our innovative offerings. Building on the legacy of its predecessor the EOS 6D, we are for the first time making an articulating LCD on a full frame DSLR camera. It will allow photographers to capture magnificent shots, fulfilling our commitment to nurture and enhance the passion for photography. Currently, we hold the number one position, in terms of market share for DSLR cameras and with the launch of such evolutionary products, we foresee our numbers to grow and achieve more than 50% in the DSLR segment by the end of this year".

The camera with an iconic brand value and high-end features in a compact body will certainly be the next big deal in the market for coming months.

