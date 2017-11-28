Canon EOS M100 mirrorless camera launched in India: Features, specs and price

Canon has now launched the EOS M100 camera in the Indian market. Canon EOS M100 is the newest addition to its EOS M series of mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras. The camera comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,995.

"Capturing images with the speed and precision of a DSLR camera while still facilitating the easy operability of a smartphone camera, the EOS M100 is the perfect complement to modern lifestyle photography trends of capturing self-portraits, close-up food shots and sweeping landscapes," Canon said in a press statement.

However, apart from the camera Canon has also launched its new range of lenses which includes the TS-E50mm f/2.8L Macro, TS-E90mm f/2.8L Macro, and TS-E135mm f/4L macro and EF85mm f/1.4L IS USM and Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eddie Udagawa - Vice President - Consumer Imaging & Information Centre, Canon India said, "Innovation has always been a driving force at Canon and our latest EOS M100 is a pinnacle of our vision to deliver path-breaking imaging solutions to our valued customers. A perfect companion for any photo enthusiast, the compact and easy-to-use EOS M100 takes brilliant images and records stunning videos. With its 3.0-inch tilt-type LCD that rotates 180°, the camera takes selfies to a whole new level. We are delighted to bring the new generation of photography solutions here in India and shape the future of imaging in the country."

Talking about Canon EOS M100, it is available in black and is thoughtfully designed in a compact and stylish form with optimized dial and buttons for easy operability.

The camera comes with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 7 processor. The proprietary image processor enables the camera to shoot capture "beautiful and clear images." The camera also features a Dual-Pixel CMOS autofocus to let users capture fast-moving subjects with precision.

Further, the camera sports a 3-inch touch panel LCD screen and includes a Creative Assist feature that simplifies camera's settings. Users can configure and save up to six Creative Assist settings for frequent use, and exchange setting information with other cameras with Creative Assist feature to broaden their range of photography expressions.

Canon EOS M100 comes with an ISO range of 100-25600. The camera also comes with additional features like in-camera RAW conversion, self-portrait mode with Smooth Skin feature, a list of creative features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC on the connectivity front. Apart from these, the camera has 60p full-HD video recording support, HDR Backlight Control mode, Time-Lapse Movie function and weighs 302 grams (body only).

The company is also providing Canon Image Gateway app with which users can easily pair their cameras to their smart devices for ease of sharing the fun moments through other social media platforms.

The EOS M100 is available with a single kit option the EF-M15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit.

For existing EOS DSLR users, the Mount Adapter (sold separately) allows for full compatibility with over 70 EF/EF-S lenses. This offers users a wider range of creative options and shooting perspectives all without compromising on image quality and capabilities.

You can pair the Canon EOS M100 with one of the latest TS-E series lenses. The TS-E50mm f/2.8L Macro, the TS-E90mm f/2.8L Macro, and the TS-E135mm f/4L Macro all are priced at Rs. 1,72,995, while the EF85mm f/1.4L USM comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,17,995 and the Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT is priced at Rs. 64,999.