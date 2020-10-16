Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Goes Official In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Canon is one of the most popular brands when it comes to cameras and photography accessories. The company has expanded its mirrorless camera range with the launch of the EOS M50 Mark II in India. The latest product is designed keeping in the mind the needs of content creators on platforms like YouTube. The camera is loaded with features like Eye Detection AF and comes as a successor to the EOS M50 which also has been one of the popular cameras in the country.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Key Features And Specifications

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is equipped with a touch-sensitive LCD panel. It has a new Tap AF feature. Using this functionality, the camera will be able to focus on a subject once a user taps on the screen. The gesture is similar to smartphone cameras.

The EOS M50 Mark II runs on the DIGIC 8 image processor. It has 24.1MP resolution, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and 384-zone metering sensor. The camera has an ISO range in between 100 to 25,600 and a maximum shutter speed of 1/4000 seconds. The camera comes with Eye Detection AF, touch and drags AF.

Just for reference, the Eye Detection AF helps the camera to locate and focus a subject's eye even if the person is far away. With one-shot AF mode, the camera can click 10 images per second, whole in the servo AF mode; it is capable of clicking 7.4 shots per seconds.

Speaking of the zoom capabilities, the camera comes with up to 10x digital zoom. Moreover, the camera is also enabled with live-streaming support. You will be able to stream videos directly to YouTube by connecting the camera to any available Wi-Fi network.

Speaking of which, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II can record 2160 x 3840 pixels 4K videos at 25/23.98fps and 1080 x 1920 pixels FHD videos at 59.94/50/25/23.98fps. Besides, the Wi-Fi connectivity, the camera is also backed wit Bluetooth Low Energy technology.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II India Price

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is announced for Rs. 58,9995 in India. It will be available in a black and white color option starting December this year in the country. As of now, the company hasn't revealed the exact sale dates, but we will keep you posted on the same.

