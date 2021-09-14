Canon EOS R3 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Announced In India; An Upgrade Worth Rs. 5 Lacs! News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Canon is a renowned name when it comes to high-end cameras. The brand has now expanded its premium camera lineup with the launch of the EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera in India. The camera is equipped with a new 24.1MP back-illuminated stacked sensor along with a DIGIC X image processor. The Canon EOS R3 is fully loaded in terms of features and brings some advanced imaging technologies to the table for a top-notch photography experience. Canon has also introduced two new RF lenses namely RF100-400 mm and RF16 sensors.

Canon EOS R3 Full Specifications And Features

The Canon EOS R3 key specs include a 24.1MP back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. The flagship camera has a DIGIC X image processor and 6K @60fps video recording support. The mirrorless camera is capable of capturing up to 30fps images with an electronic shutter and 12fps using the mechanical shutter. This is with AF/AE tracking enabled and a supported shutter speed of 1/64,000 sec.

The camera has a maximum native ISO of 102,400. Using the 3.2-inch touchscreen display you can use to modify the camera settings and also access all the camera features. In addition to 6K@60fps RAW videos, the EOS R3 can also record uncropped 10-bit 4K@ 120fps videos in the Canon Log 3 profile.

The Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera also has up to 5.5 stops In-Body- IS (In-Body-Image-Stabilisation) which can further be expanded up to 8 stops if compatible RF lenses are used. Canon aims to minimise the tripod requirements with this high stability feature.

The Canon EOS R3 has dual card slots that support CFexpress (Type-B) card and an SD (UHS-II) card. In terms of connectivity, the Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS standard modes. The camera also features dual-band Wi-Fi with FTP and FTPS support.

Canon EOS R3 Price: An Upgrade That Costs You Approx. Rs. 5 Lacs!

The Canon EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera costs a whopping Rs. 4.99,955 for the body only. You can buy compatible RF lenses by paying additional charges. It is worth mentioning that the Canon EOS R3 has a dust and water-resistant body. The camera is going up for sale starting November end of this year in India.

As mentioned above, Canon has also launched the RF100-400mm and RF16 RF lenses as well in the country. The former is a IS USM lens (Ultrasonic Motor) lens with a zoom range of 100-400mm zoom and f/5.6-8 aperture, while the latter is an STM prime lens with f/1.28 aperture. The RF100-400mm sensor is priced at Rs. 58,995, while the RF16 will be available at Rs. 26,995 in India.

Similar to the Canon EOS R3's body, the newly introduced RF lenses by the company are also yet to be available for sale in the country. While the exact date is not revealed, the sale timeline is a month earlier than the mirrorless camera's body. Both these lenses will be going up for sale starting October this year in India.

Canon has launched one of the most technologically advanced cameras which will be a treat for professional photographers. However, all the flagship features come at a premium pricing of approx. Rs. 5,00,000. So, this upgrade would be a pricey affair for you.

Best Mobiles in India