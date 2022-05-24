Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras With APS-C Sensor Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Canon has announced two new mid-tier mirrorless cameras -- the Canon EOS R7 and the Canon EOS R10. These new digital cameras use APS-C sensors. To accompany these two cameras the brand has also launched two new lenses -- RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM.

The Canon EOS R7 has a dual SD card slot and is it also the first APS-C EOS camera to feature the sensor-shift type 5-axis In-Body IS (Image Stabilizer) mechanism. Both cameras can shoot up to 15 fps high-speed continuous shooting in mechanical and electronic first-curtain shutter modes.

The RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a standard zoom lens with a focal length range of 29-72mm in full-frame equivalent terms, offering a wide-angle to a medium telephoto range suitable for capturing everyday moments. It is approximately 44.3mm long and weighs approximately 130g, similar to the EF-M15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM.

Canon EOS R7 Specifications

The Canon EOS R7 comes with a high-resolution 32.5MP APSC-C CMOS sensor with a 1.6x crop factor (when compared to a full-frame sensor). The camera is equipped with the in-body stabilization of up to 8 stops. The camera can shoot up to 30 frames per second.

Powering the Canon EOS R7 is the DIGIC X image processor and the camera can also record native 4K videos with up to 60fps. The base model of the Canon EOS R7 (body only) will cost Rs. 127,995, while the camera is also available as a bundle with EOS R7 with RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens for Rs. 164,995.

Canon EOS R10 Specifications

Canon EOS R10 is an affordable variant of the Canon EOS R7 and it comes with a slightly lower resolution 24.2MP APSC-C CMOS sensor with the same 1.6x crop factor. The Canon EOS R10 is also powered by the DIGIC X image processor with support for 4K video recording with up to 60fps.

A key highlight of the Canon EOS R10 is the fact that it just weighs 429g, which makes it one of the lightest APS-C cameras on the market. In terms of pricing, the Canon EOS R10 costs Rs. 80,995 for body only and it is also available as a bundle with EOS R10 with RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM and EOS R10 with RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM for Rs. 90,995, and Rs. 117,995, respectively.

