Canon's UK ambassador teases mysterious camera on social media
Canon's UK ambassador Andy Rouse teases some of his photography work on his social media accounts with the upcoming camera. All you need to know.
It seems Canon is planning to introduce something new in the coming future. According to reports Canon UK ambassador Andy Rouse who is also a famous wildlife photographer has posted some images on his Instagram and Twitter handle by using new kit. This indicates that Canon is gearing up for a new camera which they are going to launch soon.
In his post, Rouse has not disclosed anything about the camera or the kit which he used to take those picture. In his Instagram post he mentioned, "I had to take the motor drive speed down from 30 fps to 5fps as I was taking too many sharp shots."
A little gift for you all this weekend. Shot last night, it’s a very different image of a cuckoo using some new kit. No questions yet as I won’t answer!!! Just enjoy the pic. pic.twitter.com/YeBFPoJCCX— Andy Rouse (@wildmanrouse) May 3, 2019
According to a report from TechRadar, there is a possibility that the company is planning to launch its EOS 1DX Mark III because there are too many rumors about it and moreover there are many reports which have expected this camera in the past couple of months.
Moreover, back in April 2019, the company has also confirmed that it is working on a new camera. The company confirmed that it will be a top-notch full-frame mirrorless camera which will add to the EOS-R line up. This new camera is also said to arrive with in-body stabilization which is not available on the current cameras line-ups.
View this post on Instagram
Day 2 and after a frustrating morning with tigers, one half of the group took awesome leopard images in red light. The afternoon was much better with great encounters with T57, T105 Noori and the ever elusive T60 “Ghost”. Since any encounter with T60 is a rare one these days, and it’s even rarer to get her looking at you, I decided to post one of her. I know it’s quite straight but it’s a nice angle and she’s looking like the menacing old girl she is. Hope you like. . 💡A big contrast from yesterday and one that I like but it’s not my favourite style. I can only work with the light conditions I’m given, this avo was slightly overcast so this was as good as it gets. But portraits like this are great in overcast conditions as you can see the eyes, a rare event with our lovely Ghost. By the end of the encounter I had to take the motor drive speed down from 30 fps to 5fps as I was taking too many sharp shots. . 📷 300mm lens, iso 400, f4.5 @ 1/640th . #animalelite #majestic_wildlife #wildlifeonearth #wildlifeplanet #featured_wildlife #wildgeography #marvelous_animals #splendid_animals #world_bestanimal #awesome_photographers #our_planet_daily #animal_sultans #hubs_united #animal_sultans #featured_wildlife #splendid_animals #world_bestanimal #yourshotphotographer #ourplanetdaily #earthcapture #earthfocus #tiger #ranthamborenationalpark
A post shared by Andy Rouse (@wildmanrouse) on
Currently, we don't know whether it's a DSLR camera or a mirrorless shooter. But Rouse has definitely mentioned that it will be from Cannon and no other brand. So it's better to wait for it and see what the company is planning for us.