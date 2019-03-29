ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Canon Zoemini S, Canon Zoemini C instant cameras officially launched: Price starts at Rs 8,500

    Canon Zoemini S comes with an 8 MP camera

    By
    |

    Canon has officially launched a new set of instant cameras, the Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C with a youthful design and other smart features, which makes it a great retro accessory. Here is everything that you need to know about the Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C.

    Canon Zoemini S, Canon Zoemini C instant cameras officially launched

     

    The Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C are already available in Europe. As of now, there is no information on the launch of these instant cameras in India.

    Canon Zoemini S features and specs

    The Canon Zoemini S retails for £149 or Rs 11,500, and the camera is available in Matte Black, Pearl White, Rose Gold colors. The camera has a plain rectangular design with a 2x3 inch camera sensor.

    Coming to the specifications, the Canon Zoemini S comes with an 8 MP camera sensor with an SD card slot. The camera uses ZINK technology to print photos instantly, and the camera can house up to 10 ZINK sheets.

    The camera has a circular LED light design, which helps the users to capture photos and images even in the low-light conditions. The camera does support Bluetooth and can be paired with smartphones (using the app) running on either Android or iOS.

    The camera is powered by a 700 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery, which can take up to 25 photos on a single charge.

    Canon Zoemini S, Canon Zoemini C instant cameras officially launched

     

    Canon Zoemini C features and specs

    The Canon Zoemini C retails for £109 or Rs 8,500, and the camera is available in Bubble Gum Pink, Bumble Bee Yellow, Mint Green, Seaside Blue colors. The Zoemini C misses out on the circular LED right.

    The Canon Zoemini C has a 5 MP sensor with an SD card slot. Similar to the Zoemini S, Zoemini C uses ZINK technology to print photos with a 700 mAh Li-ion battery. The Zoemini can also be connected to a smartphone running on either Android or iOS device, which can be used as a remote shutter button.

    Source

    Read More About: canon instant camera news Camera
    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue