TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE — Rahul Gandhi Promises To Abolish Angel Tax For Start-Ups
- IPl 2019: RCB vs MI — Preview
- Hyundai To Update Creta SUV Soon — Will Receive New ‘EX’ Variant With Additional Features
- Here Are MIUI 11's Officially Confirmed Key-Features
- Salman Reveals Why He Is Yet To Work With Deepika!
- Why Bond Funds Can Be Very Risky?
- Switch Up Your Holiday Experience With A Trip To The Holy Town Of Pushkar
- Fantastic Health Benefits Of Lemon Balm
Canon Zoemini S, Canon Zoemini C instant cameras officially launched: Price starts at Rs 8,500
Canon Zoemini S comes with an 8 MP camera
Canon has officially launched a new set of instant cameras, the Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C with a youthful design and other smart features, which makes it a great retro accessory. Here is everything that you need to know about the Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C.
The Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C are already available in Europe. As of now, there is no information on the launch of these instant cameras in India.
Canon Zoemini S features and specs
The Canon Zoemini S retails for £149 or Rs 11,500, and the camera is available in Matte Black, Pearl White, Rose Gold colors. The camera has a plain rectangular design with a 2x3 inch camera sensor.
Coming to the specifications, the Canon Zoemini S comes with an 8 MP camera sensor with an SD card slot. The camera uses ZINK technology to print photos instantly, and the camera can house up to 10 ZINK sheets.
The camera has a circular LED light design, which helps the users to capture photos and images even in the low-light conditions. The camera does support Bluetooth and can be paired with smartphones (using the app) running on either Android or iOS.
The camera is powered by a 700 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery, which can take up to 25 photos on a single charge.
Canon Zoemini C features and specs
The Canon Zoemini C retails for £109 or Rs 8,500, and the camera is available in Bubble Gum Pink, Bumble Bee Yellow, Mint Green, Seaside Blue colors. The Zoemini C misses out on the circular LED right.
The Canon Zoemini C has a 5 MP sensor with an SD card slot. Similar to the Zoemini S, Zoemini C uses ZINK technology to print photos with a 700 mAh Li-ion battery. The Zoemini can also be connected to a smartphone running on either Android or iOS device, which can be used as a remote shutter button.