Canon Zoemini S, Canon Zoemini C instant cameras officially launched: Price starts at Rs 8,500 News oi-Vivek Canon Zoemini S comes with an 8 MP camera

Canon has officially launched a new set of instant cameras, the Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C with a youthful design and other smart features, which makes it a great retro accessory. Here is everything that you need to know about the Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C.

The Canon Zoemini S and the Canon Zoemini C are already available in Europe. As of now, there is no information on the launch of these instant cameras in India.

Canon Zoemini S features and specs

The Canon Zoemini S retails for £149 or Rs 11,500, and the camera is available in Matte Black, Pearl White, Rose Gold colors. The camera has a plain rectangular design with a 2x3 inch camera sensor.

Coming to the specifications, the Canon Zoemini S comes with an 8 MP camera sensor with an SD card slot. The camera uses ZINK technology to print photos instantly, and the camera can house up to 10 ZINK sheets.

The camera has a circular LED light design, which helps the users to capture photos and images even in the low-light conditions. The camera does support Bluetooth and can be paired with smartphones (using the app) running on either Android or iOS.

The camera is powered by a 700 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery, which can take up to 25 photos on a single charge.

Canon Zoemini C features and specs

The Canon Zoemini C retails for £109 or Rs 8,500, and the camera is available in Bubble Gum Pink, Bumble Bee Yellow, Mint Green, Seaside Blue colors. The Zoemini C misses out on the circular LED right.

The Canon Zoemini C has a 5 MP sensor with an SD card slot. Similar to the Zoemini S, Zoemini C uses ZINK technology to print photos with a 700 mAh Li-ion battery. The Zoemini can also be connected to a smartphone running on either Android or iOS device, which can be used as a remote shutter button.

