DJI Mavic Air 2 Price And Design Leaked Ahead Of April 27 Launch

DJI is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming drone - the Mavic Air 2 and the launch event is scheduled for April 27, 2020. However, ahead of its launch, the drone has been spotted at FCC certification, revealing specifications of the device. The listing also shows the close-up images of the drone which is said to be published accidentally by a DJI website partner.

According to DroneDJ report, the upcoming DJI Mavic Air 2 is said to arrive with a price tag of $799 (approx. Rs. 55,930). Leaks also suggest that the drone will feature a 50 percent larger battery and with a couple of minutes better flight time than the Mavic 2. It is expected to achieve speeds up to 42.5 miles per hour speed. The report also claims that the Mavic Air 2 will come equipped with a 48MP camera setup which is capable of recording 4K resolution videos at 60fps.

On the stabilization part, the upcoming DJI Mavic Air 2 arrives with a 3 axis image stabilization technology. It will also have intelligent automated photo modes like the ActiveTrack 3.0, which allows the user to lock a subject to follow automatically.

Meanwhile, the leaked images of the drone have revealed the design as well. Looking at the images, we can safely say that the DJI Mavic Air 2 will arrive with a similar design to its predecessor. It will launch in a light gray color with dark gray propellers and silver accents on the motors. It doesn't appear with other color option like the original DJI Mavic Air. However, we can expect new colors after the launch.

Besides, it also features a foldable design with fully extended propeller arms. The propellers are said to feature curved tips which makes the Mavic Air 2 much quieter than the previous models.

Right now, there is no information on when the company is planning to make the DJI Mavic Air 2 available for sale. The launch event is scheduled for April 27 to unveil the drone let's see what else DJI will bring at the event.

