DJI Mavic Air 2 With Improved Camera, Flight Time Launched: Price And Features

DJI has finally launched its latest drone camera - the DJI Mavic Air 2 which is the successor to the original Mavic Air. It's a mid-range portable drone which comes with improved camera, sensors, and compact form factor. The Mavic Air 2 is already available for pre-orders on its official website.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Feature

The company has made some important improvements with the camera and flight time. The Mavic Air 2 features a 48MP camera with the 1 /2.3-inch sensor. It is capable of shooting images in 12MP via pixel binning technology. The camera sensor comes with 84-degrees of the field of view and an f/2.8 aperture, which is similar to the first generation.

The camera sensor is also capable of shooting video in 4K resolution and hyperlapses in 8K resolution.

Design-wise it looks similar to the other Mavic drones what DJI offers in its portfolio. The newly launched drone comes in the grey color scheme with a foldable design. The camera sensor is attached with a 3-axis gimbal which is responsible for stabilization.

At the rear part, it houses an obstacle avoidance sensors added to the forward and downward sensor. It also sports downward-facing LDE lights which help users to identify the drone in low light condition.

The propellers of the newly launch drone feature quick release and folding design. The DJI Mavic Air 2 comes with a total weight of 570grams with battery. The company has also increased the battery capacity and the Mavic Air 2 draws power from a 3,500 battery.

The inclusion of a bigger battery ensures that the Mavic Air 2's fly time is bumped up to 34 minutes, which is way higher than the 21 minutes fly time available on the predecessor. Besides, the drone is capable of achieving a maximum speed of 68.4 km/hour with a maximum descent of up to 5m/s.

Considering the weight of the drone, users have to register it with the aviation department of their respective countries.

Furthermore, it comes with OcuSync 2.0 out-of-the-box, which is a feature from the Mavic Pro. It ensures a more reliable long-distance attachment by enabling the use of the DJI Goggles.

The company has also changed the design of the remote controller. It packs an ergonomic design for a comfortable grip and features a long battery life of 240 minutes. The smartphone holder clamp is now shifted at the top of the controller. DJI has also removed the antennas and placed it's inside the controller for better user experience. The remote controller also offers connectivity of up to 10Km.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 will be available for sale from May 11, 2020. Like always this time also the company offers a standard drone pack and a Fly More Combo.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More combo for $998

Airframe

Remote control

Three batteries

Charger

Charging hub

Additional propellers

All cables to connect

ND filters

Shoulder bag

DJI Mavic Air 2 for $799

Airframe

Remote control

One battery

Charger

One additional pair propellers

All cables to connect

