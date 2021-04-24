Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 With Selfie Mode Announced For Rs. 8,499 In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fujifilm Instax series has been quite popular across the globe. The Japanese imaging company has further expanded its product portfolio with the latest Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 with an on-the-spot photo printing feature. As the name suggests, the new camera supports mini-format film, allowing you to take and print instant photos.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Price, Availability

The new Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is available for Rs. 8,499 in India. The company has also released a camera case that comes with a shoulder strap, which can be bought for an additional Rs. 859. The new mini instant camera can be purchased on the Instax Fujifilm website as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Features, Specifications

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is available in a single black color body paired with silver frames. The surface offers a good grip that sits comfortably in the user's hand. Going into the design details, the Instax Mini 40 has an outlet on the top that allows the photo rolls to roll out. The instant camera measures 104 x 121 x 65 mm. It weighs 330 grams without the batteries, strap, and film.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 packs two AA alkaline batteries that power the camera. Plus, it automatically shuts down if unused for five minutes, which helps conserve battery. The instant camera also has a programmed electronic shutter ranging from 1/2 second to 1/250 second. The film rollout is automatic, surpassing the need for any manual help.

More importantly, the Fujifilm Instax Mini camera comes with an automatic exposure feature. This helps to automatically adjust the surrounding brightness. Plus, the instant camera can automatically optimize the shutter speed, output, flash, and other settings, depending on the environment and shooting conditions. Simply put, it can take some pretty good photos even in dark environments.

Another feature on the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is the selfie mode, where users can pull out the front edge of the camera's lens to click selfies. The default photo picture size is 62 x 46 mm and it integrates a two-component, two-element 60 mm lens and has a focal length of 30 cm and beyond. For selfies, the shooting range is 30 cm to 50 cm.

