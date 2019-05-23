Fujifilm launches GFX100 game-changing Mirrorless Camera News oi-Karan Sharma Fujifilm launches game-changing Mirrorless Camera with the 102-megapixel camera sensor. All you need to know.

Fujifilm the brand which is known for its outstanding cameras has once again proved its worth by announcing its latest GFX100 which is a mirrorless camera. The highlights of the camera are its 102-megapixel camera sensor and the company calls it "a game changer in digital camera technology and capability." This is the new flagship camera launch by the company.

The Fujifilm GFX100 uses a 102MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor with a diagonal length of 55mm. The same configuration is also used on GFX 50S and GFX 50R but the 55mm full-frame sensor sports 1.7 times the surface area. The company also claims that this the highest resolution ever offered by any brand in the industry in a mirrorless camera.

Apart from that, the GFX100 offers ISO from 100 to 12800 which is also expandable to 102400. This is the first ever point and shoot camera which arrives with a larger sensor than a full frame camera which offers built-in image stabilization along with phase detection and hybrid autofocus features.

The company claims that the camera features a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) which is capable of delivering up to 5.5 stops of stabilization.

"This dramatically broadens the scope of situations where a user can hand-hold the camera and still enjoy the world of 100MP+ ultra-high resolution, pushing the boundaries of photographic expression," PetaPixel quoted Fujifilm as saying.

Apart from the sensor specification, the GFX100 also sports a similar body like the full-frame cameras. It measures just 6.15×6.44×4.05 inches (15.6×16.36×10.29cm) and 1.93 inches (4.9cm) at its thinnest part. The mirrorless camera weights around 1.36kg with two batteries, a memory card, and an EVF. The measurement of the camera is close to the dimensions and weight of the Canon 1D X Mark II.

The camera is capable of delivering 4K/30p video recording. It is also capable of recording videos in F-Log Rec 2020 and captures 4:2:2 10-bit via HDMI port.

On the connectivity part, it offers, dual SDXC card slots, a USB-C port, microphone and headphone jacks, a 2.5mm remote release connector. The company launched this camera for $9,999 (approx Rs 65,5934)