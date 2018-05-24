Fujifilm launches GFX50s mirrorless camera with dedicated interchangeable lenses

Fujifilm India has announced the launch of the much-awaited GFX50s medium format mirrorless camera. Adopting a 43.8ｘ32.9mm medium format (FUJIFILM G Format) sensor with 51.4 MP.

Fujifilm is also releasing FUJINON GF Lens series- a new camera system capable of creating the world's highest level of photographic expressions. The line-up includes seven interchangeable lenses- GF23mmF4 RLM WR, GF45mmF 2.8R WR, GF63mmF2.8 R WR, GF110mmF2 R LM WR, GF120mmF4 R LM OIS WR macro, GF250mmF4 R LM OIS WR and GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR, providing every professional, the splendor of photography and the joy of taking photos.

The company also plans to expand its After Sales Service by adding 50 more service collection points by the end of FY 2018 taking it to a total of 100 service collection points. Additionally, the company is also looking at setting up Fujifilm Professional Service by the second half of this fiscal.

Fujifilm India will be investing heavily in marketing promotions, workshops, exhibitions, online promotions and photographer associations to build the X Series Brand further. With these initiatives the company's goal is to capture 30% market share in the Mirrorless Camera and Lens Market in India in the next 3-4 years.

Key Features

(1) Equipped with a 43.8mm x 32.9mm, 51.4 MP CMOS sensor, boasting approx. 1.7x the area of full frame sensors

Both the shape of the light-gathering micro-lenses and the processing from the photodiodes have been customized to achieve a high level of sharpness and broad dynamic range.

And thanks to light reception performance due to the large area of each pixel, room to spare is created in the camera's high sensitivity performance and tone reproduction, achieving high image quality exceeding that of cameras equipped with full size sensors with an equivalent number of pixels. Therefore, precise images can be reproduced down to the smallest detail, conveying the texture of the subject, a three-dimensional feeling, and even the atmosphere of the scene.

(2) Equipped with X-Processor Pro image processing engine

By using the X-Processor Pro, which is also used in the X-Pro2 and X-T2 cameras, it is possible to experience Fujifilm's Film Simulation color reproduction with an ultra-high quality large size sensor.

The Movie function also supports Full HD recording at 30p. Users can enjoy high quality video with no post-processing required by using Film Simulation modes just like they would with a still image.

(3) Compact and lightweight body with high rigidity due to the adoption of magnesium alloy

With a weight of approx. 1230g when paired with a standard lens (GF63mm F2.8 R WR), the camera weighs approx. 60% of a medium format DSLR camera equipped with a sensor of the same size.

Even when compared to a DSLR camera with a slightly smaller full size sensor, the camera comes in at almost the same weight. Overall camera body height and width have also been minimized for maximum flexibility, overturning the common perceptions regarding the mobility of medium format digital cameras.

(4) 3.69M-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder and 2.36M-dot touchscreen LCD back panel

A detachable structure has been adopted which allows for flexible operation according to how the user wishes to use it. Also, by attaching the separately sold EVF-TL1 EVF tilt adapter, the angle can be changed to a maximum angle of 90° when shooting horizontal landscapes and ±45° when shooting in the portrait position.

A 3.2-inch, 2.36M-dot touch panel has been adopted for the rear monitor, allowing the user to use touch operations for the selection of the menu, distance measuring points and viewing of images that have been taken. The inclusion of a three-directional tilting LCD screen improves operability and makes viewing images and checking focus easier.

(5) Newly developed large-diameter G Mount with excellent robustness and durability

Utilizing the merits of newly developing both a camera body and lenses simultaneously, the GFX 50S adopts a large diameter/short flange back mount with a diameter of 65mm and a flange back of 26.7mm. This construction improves the freedom of the optical design of the lens, greatly contributing to high image quality and miniaturization of the body.

(6) Newly developed ultra-high resolution FUJINON GF Lenses

In preparation for the future, the GF Lens series, newly designed specifically for the GFX 50S, possesses the resolving power capable of supporting a sensor with 100 MP. The lens barrel also features an aperture ring in the same manner as XF Lenses, supporting the intuitive operation of photographers.

A C (=Command) Position has been newly added to the aperture ring as well, allowing users to change the aperture using the command dial on the camera's body. In order to prevent incorrect operation, the A (=Auto) Position and C Position feature a locking button installed on the aperture ring that must be disabled to implement changes.