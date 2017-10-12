Fujifilm X-E3 mirrorless camera launched in India: It's ready to maximize functional performance

Fujifilm India Private Limited, a popular brand known for its broad spectrum of imaging technologies, today announced the launch of the Fujifilm X-E3, the latest addition to the X Series range of premium mirrorless digital cameras.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yasunobu Nishiyama, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The X series was first introduced in March 2011 and is now the most widely accepted mirrorless camera among photographers across the world. In India too, we see much potential in the mirrorless camera Segment due to the rise in professional photography, increase in Wedding Photography and Commercial Photography for Brand communication and advertisements and increased use of Social Media to showcase one's work. The advantage of an X Series mirrorless camera lies in its compact size packed with cutting-edge innovative technology and unique features that provide great controls along with excellent color reproduction and image quality."

He further added, "Our latest offering - Fujifilm X-E3 is built from the essence of minimalism and has been refined to maximize functional performance to its utmost limit. Our endeavor will always be to continuously delight our customers by launching exciting new X Series line up in the coming years as well."

Talking about the new camera, Fujifilm X-E3 features APS-C 24.3 megapixel X-Trans CMOS III sensor and the X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine. The X-E3 is the first X Series model to feature Bluetooth low energy wireless communication. Users can pair the camera with their smartphone or tablet device for easy transfer of pictures taken. The LCD monitor, on the back of the camera, uses a static touchscreen panel which supports the conventional "Touch Shot", "Touch AF" and "Focus Area Selection" capabilities.

An all-new "Touch Function" feature is also available on the X-E3, which enables gesture control like flick and pinch zoom, to further enhance touchscreen operation. The AF algorithm has been updated to enhance the camera's performance for tracking a moving subject. "The X-E3's premium exterior design, agility, and functional beauty make it a mirrorless camera that is "a pleasure to own and fun to shoot with" at the same time," the company said.

The new camera is available in Black and Silver colors and is priced at Rs. 70,999 (Body only), XE3 with 18-55 kit is priced at ₨.1,02,999 and XE-3 with a 23mm F2 kit is priced at ₨. 89,999.

Meanwhile, the Mirrorless Camera Market has a 25 percent Market Share in the Global Camera Market which is currently dominated by DSLR Cameras. The situation, however, is expected to change as the demand for DSLR is expected to decline and mirror-less is expected to exceed DSLR market within 3 years.

Fujifilm Group aims to capture No.1 market share in the premium mirrorless camera market by 2019, promoting the X Series that continues to evolve with outstanding image quality, fast speed, and mobility and the launch of the Fujifilm X-E3 is in line with the Company's plans.