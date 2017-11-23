German camera maker Leica enters Indian market, opens store in Delhi

Germany-based camera maker Leica has announced its foray into the Indian market, the brand has opened its first partner store in the capital city and planning widen its reach and open more destination points starting with the metros.

Speaking about Leica's entrance to India market, Sunil Kaul, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region, Leica Camera AG, said, "We are extremely excited to launch in a country which is rich in art, history, and culture. We have opened up our first and exclusive Leica Camera AG partner store in Delhi and I believe this will be appreciated by our patrons."

He added, "These are exciting times for us to enter Indian shores when more and more people are becoming familiar with the art of photography. We have observed that people are developing a deep penchant towards sophisticated and high-end camerawork, owing to the increasing disposable income, elevated tourism and deeper engagements on social media. The photography industry is booming and is at its peak in India, and we are committed to creating and building up a community around the brand by connecting with our target consumers and institutions."

Leica will firstly bring its iconic S, SL, Q, M, V-Lux and D-Lux series to India, which will be exclusively available at Leica partner store in Connaught Place. The range in India will mirror the global range and pricing.

The brand plans to launch a 360-degree communication campaign which will be focused on Leica's global marketing pillars - Leica Akademie & Leica Galleries. The brand plans to exude the 'Leica experience' to all photography aficionados by curating special in-store experiential activities.

The brand is also looking at collaborating with India's top-notch designing and photography institutes to organize informational workshops in order to create brand awareness and recall.

The company operates branch offices in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, UK and the USA. New and innovative products have been the driving force behind the company's positive development in recent years.