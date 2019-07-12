GoPro Hero 7 Silver Vs Hero 5 Black - Which One You Should Prefer

Price Difference

Every comparison eventually boils down to their pricing, so let's get that out of the way. The GoPro Hero 7 Silver comes with a price tag of Rs. 21,490, while the GoPro Hero 5 Black is listed on Amazon India at Rs. 26,595.

The price difference between the two seems high despite only few major upgrades in the specifications department.

Technical Specifications

Both GoPro action cameras in question come equipped with the 1-Chip CMOS. However, the Hero 5 Black packs a 12MP camera sensor, the Hero 7 Silver houses a 10MP camera. The Hero 5 Black is capable of recording videos in the following settings:

3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30 fps (MP4)

2704 x 2028p at 25/30 fps (MP4)

2704 x 1520p at 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps (MP4)

1920 x 1440p at 24/25/30/48/50/60/80 fps (MP4)

1920 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60/80/90/120 fps

1280 x 960 at 50/60/120 fps (MP4)

1280 x 720 at 25/30/50/60/100/120/240 fps (MP4)

854 x 480 at 240 fps (MP4)

On the other hand, the latest GoPro Hero 7 Silver is capable of shooting 3840 x 2160p videos at 24/30 fps (30 Mb/s MP4 via H.264). The Black model offers an aspect ratio 16:9 and 4:3 and the Silver one only sports 4:3 aspect ratio which makes it very difficult to fit into 16:9 aspect ratio during post-production editing.

The GoPro Hero 5 Black records files in two format Raw: 12MP and JPEG: 12MP. On the other hand, Hero 7 Silver only have JPEG: 10 Megapixel, 3648 x 2736.

Speaking of the audio recording, the Black variant comes with a 2.0-Channel Stereo and is capable of recording in WAV format, a feature missing from the Silver model.

Display

As for the display, both cameras sport a 2-inch touch-screen with a resolution of 320x480 pixels. The Hero 5 Black has a front status display which displays information about video recording, saving files, power status, modes, among others. But the Hero 7 Silver lacks the Status display, which might bother you while riding a bike or recording yourself.

Both action cameras come with 100-1600 ISO range, but you can customise it on the Silver because it is always on Auto. However, on the Black variant, you have the liberty of choosing the ISO as per the lighting conditions.

On Bust mode the Hero 5 Black takes 30 photos in 1 second, while the Hero 7 Silver can only click 15 photos in 1 second. On both the cameras the stabilization is digital and during our use, we didn't face any difficulties with the stabilization of the cameras.

Battery And Connectivity

The cameras are also waterproof certification of up to 10 meters. On the connectivity front, the GoPro Hero 5 Black comes with USB 3.0 Type-C and Micro-HDMI (Type D). However, the Hero 7 Silver skips the HDMI port and only offer USB 3.0 Type-C for charging and data transferring.

The Black variant comes with a microphone input but the Silver one skip that as well so you have an only built-in mic to record the audio. The Hero 5 Black is backed by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery pack, 1220 mAh, and the Hero 7 Silver offers a built-In Lithium-ion battery, 3.85 VDC.

This is a big setback as you won't be able to replace the empty battery with a filled one when your camera is running out of battery.

Thoughs About GoPro Hero 5 Black And Hero 7 Silver

So these are the major differences between the GoPro Hero 5 Black and Hero 7 Silver which come at nearly the same price. Though the Hero 5 Black is an old model, it offers a better range of hardware and software specifications. While the latest Hero 7 Silver offers somewhat lesser compared to the former.

The Black variant of all the GoPro action cameras comes with a wide range of offerings and the Silver variant are always the toned down variants. So its better to go with the top-notch variant which comes with better offering. In conclusion I must say that GoPro Hero 5 Black is better then the latest Hero 7 Silver and you can consider the former rather than choosing the latest one.