Insta360 One R Modular Action Camera Launched With Interchangeable Lens

    In the last couple of years, action camera and 360-degree cameras have gained huge popularity. When it comes to action cameras then GoPro is the first company which comes to our mind. In the 360-degree camera segment, Insta360 has earned goodwill with the launch of its Insta360 One 4K 360-degree camera back in 2017. Following that the company has come up with a wide range of cameras and now it has launched its latest Insta360 One R.

    Insta360 One R Action Camera
     

    The Insta360 One R is a module action camera which will allow users to change lenses of the camera depending on their use. It comes with three different lens mods, a Dual-Lens 360 Mod which will allow you to capture 360-degree angle video and images, 4K Wide-Angle Mod which will deliver wide-angle lens depth of field, and the third mod is a 1-inch Mod lens which the company processed with Leica. 

    Insta360 One R 1-Inch Edition

    The 1-inch Edition packs a sensor which is capable of shooting videos at 5.3K resolution with f/3.2 aperture and images at 19MP. With 1-inch Edition users can capture videos at the following resolution: 

    • 5312 x 2988 at 30fps 
    • 3840 x 2160@60fps
    • 3840 x 2160@30fps 
    • 2720 x 1530@60fps
    • 2720 x 1530@30fps 
    • 1920 x 1080@120fps
    • 1920 x 1080@60fps 
    • 1920 x 1080@30fps

    The company has also upgraded the FlowState stabilization algorithm in the camera which delivers stabilization similar to a gimbal while shooting 360 and wide-angle videos. Besides, the newly launched action camera comes with IPX8 certification which makes it waterproof up to 5 meters, it also sports a 6-axis Gyroscope and support 5GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. 

    Insta360 One R Features
     

    The Insta360 One R action camera comes with Color Plus feature offers automatic color grades, it also offers Night Shot, Slow Motion. The company has added a new Auto Exposure Bracketing mode in the action camera which is capable of shooting 3, 5, 7, and 9 exposures in one shoot.

    Apart from that, the Insta360 One R also supports external microphone, AirPods, Voice control, and you can also control it via Apple Watch app. Under the hood, it is fuelled by a 1,190 mAh battery which can be charged via USB Type-C. 

    Insta360 One Twin Edition

    The Twin Edition packs Dual-Lens 360 Mod and a 4K Wide-Angle Mod. With the help of both the Mods, you can shift from shooting 360-degree videos to 4K wide-angle lens any time. The interchangeable lens design helps users to switch to any lens according to their requirement. 

    The 4K Wide-Angle Mod is capable of shooting 8X slow-motion videos and 4K videos at 60fps. Meanwhile, the Dual-lens Mod can capture videos in up to 5.7K resolution at 30fps. 

    Insta360 One R Twin And 1-Inch Edition Pricing

    The Insta360 One R Twin is launched with a price tag of $479.99 (approx Rs. 34,370). On the other hand, the 1-inch edition will cost you $549.99 (approx Rs. 39,382). The 4K Wide-Angle Mod is up for grabs at $299,99 (approx Rs. 21,481). According to the company, both the camera editions are up for sale in the United States via Insta360 estore. 

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
