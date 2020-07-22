Leica M10-R 40MP Monochrome Camera Costs Whoping Rs. 6,95,000 In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Leica is a popular brand associated with high-end professional cameras. The company recently launched a new monochrome camera called the M10 Monochrom which is claimed to be the first black-and-white rangefinder camera in the country. Now, the company has added another model in this lineup called the M10-R. The new model comes as a high-resolution variant and is said to be a perfect solution for landscape and architectural photography.

Leica M10-R: What Makes It Unique?

The Leica M10-R delivers over 40 megapixels resolution with a lower base sensitivity of ISO 100 that goes up to ISO 50000. This is a better ISO sensitivity range compared to the standard M10. Additionally, the maximum exposure time is now increased to 16 minutes will allow the camera to click some high-quality low-light images. But, you would need a tripod to click images with this feature.

This M10-R has the same shutters as the standard M-10 Monochrome camera. The camera can be paired up with the Leica M lenses to unleash its full potential. One of the new generation lenses is the APO-Summicron-M 50 ASPH which has an f/2.0 aperture.

The Leica M10-R is further said to have a wider dynamic range and also the capability to reduce noise in an image better. One of the other highlights of this camera is the quietest shutter speed which is almost inaudible and is present on the standard M10 model as well. As per the company, the shutter operates with minimal vibrations that lower the risk of camera shake while clicking an image.

Leica M10-R India Sale And Availability Details

The Leica M10-R is priced slightly higher than the M10 Monochrome at Rs. 6,95,000 in India. It will be available for sale across various retail stores in the country starting August 2020. The company is yet to confirm an official date for the same.

