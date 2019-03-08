Leica Q2 launched: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua The autofocus system of the Leica Q2 focuses sharply on the subject in less than 0.15 seconds and makes it one of the fastest cameras in its class.

German brand, Leica, has announced the launch of its next-generation model of the Leica Q line of cameras with a newly developed full-frame sensor, a fast Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH.

The Leica Q2 features a 47.3-megapixel full frame sensor that captures both highly-detailed still pictures and 4K video at ISO sensitivities up to 50,000 and, together with its Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens ensures exceptional imaging performance.

The Leica Q2 also features a newly developed, high-resolution OLED viewfinder with a resolution of 3.68 megapixels.

The autofocus system of the Leica Q2 focuses sharply on the subject in less than 0.15 seconds and makes it one of the fastest cameras in its class. With an impressive 10 frames per second at the full resolution of 47.3 MP ensures wonderful moments.

In addition to the uncropped 28 mm focal length of the camera lens, a crop factor can be chosen to simulate exposures made with focal lengths of 35, 50 or 75 millimeters.

The range of creative options has been further expanded by the new video mode with 4K resolution. Brilliant, true-to-life video recordings can be made with 3840×2160 pixels and frame rates of 30 or 24 fps or, alternatively, in the familiar full HD format with 120, 60, 30 or 24 frames per second.

In combination with the Leica FOTOS App, the camera's integrated Wi-Fi module makes it possible to quickly and easily share pictures and video in social media, change numerous camera settings from a smartphone or even or even remotely control the shutter release of the Leica Q2. Thanks to Bluetooth LE (Low Energy), a permanent connection is established between camera and smartphone.

The Leica Q2 will be available for sales in India around mid-April.