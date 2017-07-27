Motorola to launch a car camera capable of recording 1080p videos

Motorola is reportedly working on a car camera, which will be launched in the next few days. As of now, we don't know the name of the car camera.

As per the information obtained, it has been developed by Motorola Accessories, a division of a British company called Binatone. To make you aware, the latter acquired the accessories division of Motorola Mobility a couple of years ago. Now, the company oversees most of the home products carrying Motorola brand. Thanks to Motorola Fans, we have got to see some pictures of the car camera as well.

As you can see from the image, the device sports a very stylish look. It comes with a 4-inch screen with the resolution of 480×854 pixels. The camera comes equipped with a wide-angle lens and is capable of shooting 1080p full HD videos. Furthermore, it has a motion detection feature that will help users to park their cars easily. The camera also offers a microSD card slot.

As for the pricing part, the upcoming Motorola car camera will be sold at $99. While it will be initially launched only in the US, the camera will eventually be available in Europe too.

Notably, it is not the first time Motorola will be launching an automobile accessory. A few months back, the company entered the automobile accessories sector by launching the Dash Cam MDC100.

It has a capsule form that is almost closer to a portable device. On one side there is a 2.7-inch LCD screen surrounded by physical buttons. On the other side of the device, there is a 120-degree angle lens and an image sensor capable of recording 1080p Full HD video. This camera also features a microSD card slot.