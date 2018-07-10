Nikon announces Coolpix P1000 digital camera with world's highest 125x optical zoom lens

Nikon, on July 10, introduced its latest digital camera called Coolpix P1000. It comes with world's highest 125x optical zoom lens. This latest addition covers a range of focal lengths beginning at wide-angle of 24mm and goes up to super-telephoto 3000mm.

The Coolpix P1000 uses an upgraded EXPEED image-processing engine, which allows users to capture high-quality images. It also comes with Dual Detect Optical VR (Vibration Reduction) which reduce the vibration equivalent to 5.0 stop increase in shutter speed. The company claims that Coolpix P1000 delivers sharp and clear images even while shooting telephoto without using a tripod.

Nikon Coolpix P1000 specification

The new Nikon Coolpix P1000 comes with a 3.2 -inch 921k-dot (RGB) wide viewing angle TFT LCD with anti-reflection coating and 5-level brightness adjustment. Under the hood, the camera is powered 16.0 effective megapixels Backside illumination CMOS sensor.

It also comes with 1 cm/0.39-in approx 2359k-dot OLED viewfinder with eye sensor. As mentioned above the Coolpix P1000 sports a 125x (24 mm to 3000 mm) ultra high-power optical zoom, with 250x Dynamic Fine Zoom up to 6000 mm angle.

The device is capable of shooting videos in 4K UHD/30p or 25p movie recording with Movie manual mode. Users can click pictures in RAW (NRW) and JPEG format. It comes with an external microphone connector which will allow users to attach an additional microphone for better audio recording.

The most interesting feature of this camera is that it's capable of recording super lapse and time-lapse movies, which many camera manufacturers lack on their cameras.

Dimension wise, the Coolpix P1000 is 146.3 x 118.8 x 181.3~355.6 mm and it weighs 1415g including batter. On the connectivity part, the device offers SnapBridge photo-sharing with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth support, which will make it easier for users to instantly transfer the photos and video to their smart devices without even connecting their camera to PC.

The Coolpix P1000 is backed by an EN-EL20a rechargeable Li-ion Battery and the company claims that it delivers a battery life for 250 shots or 1 h 20 min video.

Like all the cameras this is also available in black color option. The Coolpix P1000 is priced at $999.95 (Rs. 68,750 approx) and will be available in September. The camera is said to be launched in India soon.