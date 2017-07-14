Nikon confirms reports of its first mirrorless camera

Nikon startled mirrorless camera manufacturers with an official announcement delivered from one of the officials at Japanese imaging giant that it is developing a mirrorless camera itself.

A spokesperson from Nikon delivered the statement,"While details are confidential, we can say that we are currently developing new mirrorless products that build upon Nikon's strengths, and offer the performance prospective customers expect, including the ultimate optics performance, image-processing technologies, strength and durability, and operation."

This is certainly not a good news for Sony who has been basking in the glory of its mirrorless camera lineup facing no substantial challenge from competitors including Fujifilm and Olympus. With Canon already posing a threat with its mirrorless EOS M5 leading the EOS M lineup, Sony will have to push harder to downsize competition.

Nikon will be venturing soon in the mirrorless direction and with that being said we now know that DSLRs are coming to their age.

Last week there was a lot of buzz among camera enthusiasts regarding Nikon's mirrorless camera which has finally reached a happy conclusion.

In an interview, Nikon President Kazuo Ushida had mentioned,"On the product side, we should compete in the mid-range and high-end DSLR. We aim to be the top in a genre and earn profits even if sales are down. For a smartphone generation, we put out a very Nikon-ish mirrorless camera which is superior to rivals in quality. Making the best use of industrial lens technology, we would like to overwhelm them in lens quality. On the other hand, we need fun."

However, this is an English translation of Ushida's actual quote in Japanese which led to the news of mirrorless camera being a misinterpretation of facts.