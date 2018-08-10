Nikon’s latest teaser video is out, shows the design of the upcoming mirrorless camera

The third video of Nikon's upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera is out and gives a good view of the upcoming camera's design and body. The 33 seconds long video that goes by the title- 'Body: The evolution of Nikon quality' starts with the Nikon's 1952 'S rangefinder' camera and ends with a sneak peek of the upcoming mirrorless camera. Nikon will launch the new full-frame mirrorless beauty on August 23, 2018.

The video is not just to show the design elements of Nikon's new camera. It has been teased to inform the camera enthusiasts that the upcoming mirrorless camera will be a state of the art product and is built on the decade's long work put by Nikon in the camera segment. At one point, the video says, "All the expertise Nikon has acquired over the past 100 years has been poured into this camera".

ALSO READ: Panasonic Lumix G7 Review: Compact mirrorless camera with amazing 4K abilities

The video makes it clear that the upcoming mirrorless camera will have a lens on the front and a big chassis to house the significant photography instruments. The Nikon's branding can be clearly seen on the upcoming camera in the teaser video. By taking a closer look at the video, we can say that the upcoming mirrorless camera by Nikon will feature a mode dial on the top with settings for manual, aperture and shutter priority. The camera will also flaunt an LCD display.

ALSO READ: Nikon announces development of Nikon FX- format mirrorless camera with NIKKOR lenses

The third video in the series of six has been teased to give a clear message to Nikon users and fans out there. The video says, "We've pursued the development of the ultimate camera for many years. Our new mirrorless system further embodies our spirit of manufacturing cameras without compromise."

As noted, Nikon plans to release three more videos ahead of the August 23, 2018 launch event for the new mirrorless camera. Nikon will live stream the launch event on company's official website. The video was also released on company's official web page. The previous video talked about the camera mount with a message stating that the mount on the new mirrorless camera is designed to handle the challenges of future.

As per reports, Nikon's upcoming mirrorless camera will follow a DSLR-style design and will sport a centrally positioned electronic viewfinder. The camera will feature an LCD screen and will have a good real estate for a big handgrip. Interestingly, Nikon might launch two models in the new mirrorless camera range with two different sensors. We understand it is hard to not get excited for the Nikon's new photography instruments as they look interesting and capable. We want you to stay tuned on Gizbot.com for the day Nikon finally reveals the new full-frame mirrorless shooter.

Photo Source: Nikon